Royal Enfield drives in new Himalayan priced at Rs 2.01 lakh

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2021 14:56 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 14:31 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Niche bike maker Royal Enfield on Thursday said it has launched a new version of its adventure-touring motorcycle Himalayan priced at Rs 2.01 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The company has introduced the updated model across India, Europe, and the UK, in three new distinctive, terrain-inspired colorways, along with a range of upgrades.

The Himalayan now also comes with the Make It Yours ( MiY) initiative allowing customers to personalize and accessorize their motorcycle across all channels - the RE App, the website, and at dealerships, Royal Enfield said in a statement.

The 411-cc bike now comes with added features like a turn-by-turn navigation pod besides several upgrades to the seat, the rear carrier, front rack, and a new windscreen, it added.

''In a short span of just five years, the Himalayan has opened up a new category within global adventure touring, has successfully established itself as a truly global motorcycle, and has been among the most sought after motorcycle for Royal Enfield across several geographies,'' Royal Enfield CEO Vinod K Dasari said.

The originally developed 2016 Himalayan was a category first, and was a very versatile and accessible motorcycle, he noted.

''Over the years, together with feedback from our riding community, we have consistently evolved the Himalayan in design and functionality and improved the overall ride experience. This has resonated very well with millions of adventure enthusiasts across the world, who now have new variants to choose from,'' Dasari said.

With this launch, the company is confident to further fuel the adventure touring space across the world, he added.

The company said it has commenced bookings for the motorcycle and it will now be available in new colors -- Granite Black, Mirage Silver, Pine Green, in addition to the existing colorways Rock Red, Lake Blue, and Gravel Gray.

A division of Eicher Motors, Royal Enfield operates through 921 large format dealerships and 638 studio stores in all major cities and towns in India and exports to over 60 countries around the globe.

