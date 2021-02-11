Left Menu

MRF reports two-fold increase in net profit to Rs 521 cr in Q3

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2021 17:31 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 16:01 IST
MRF reports two-fold increase in net profit to Rs 521 cr in Q3
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Tyre major MRF on Thursday reported over two-fold rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 520.54 crore for the third quarter ended December 2020.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 241.32 crore for the October-December period in 2019.

Revenue from operations increased to Rs 4,641.6 crore in the third quarter, from Rs 4,075.75 crore in the year-ago period, MRF Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

The company's board, which met on Thursday, also approved raising of up to Rs 1,000 crore by way of issuance of non-convertible debentures on private placement basis in one or more tranches.

The tyre maker has authorized its finance committee to determine the detailed terms and conditions of the issue.

The board of directors also declared a second interim dividend of Rs 3 per share (30 percent) for the financial year ending March 31, 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Release possible in March, Rumbling can be restarted

BRIEF-Tiktok Sale To Oracle, Walmart Is Shelved As Biden Reviews Security - WSJ

U.S. users most popular targets for email attackers: Google study

Google announces general availability of security groups for Workspace customers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Blue Star aims to double sales from commercial refrigeration segment in next 3 years

Cooling products maker Blue Star expects to double its sales from the commercial refrigeration segment in the next three years as the company is witnessing an uptick in demand for its products in the segment after the pandemic.According to ...

Buttler, Bairstow back for T20Is against India as England name 16-member squad

Senior wicketkeeper-batsmen Jos Buttler and Jonny Bairstow were on Thursday named in a 16-member England squad for the five T20 International matches against India, scheduled in Ahmedabad between March 12 to 20.Buttler has gone back home af...

Britain considering sanctions on Myanmar after coup- Raab

Britain is urgently looking at further measures it can apply to Myanmar under its own sanctions regime, said its foreign secretary Dominic Raab on Thursday.The international community will not accept the coup in Myanmar and we will hold tho...

Tennis-Svitolina sees off Coco challenge to reach third round

Ukrainian fifth seed Elina Svitolina made good use of limited opportunities against American teenager Coco Gauff to reach the Australian Open third round with a 6-4 6-3 victory on Thursday.The 16-year-old Gauff, the youngest player in the m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021