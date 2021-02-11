Left Menu

Pharmacy student kidnapped, rescued in Hyderabad

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 11-02-2021 17:04 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 16:23 IST
Pharmacy student kidnapped, rescued in Hyderabad
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

A pharmacy student, who was allegedly kidnapped by an autorickshaw driver and others while returning home from her college near here, has been rescued, police said on Thursday.

The student, with head injuries, was found at an isolated place near some bushes in the Yamnampet area on the city outskirts on Wednesday evening in a semi-unconscious condition, an hour after she was abducted, they said.

She has been hospitalized and the doctors treating her said her condition was stable.

Police said they were verifying if she was sexually assaulted though as of now as per her statement she is not saying that.

Police said she boarded an auto while returning home on Wednesday evening, but after other passengers got down, the driver asked her to get into avan but as that vehicle with other men took a different route she called her parents over the phone, who alerted police.

Police traced her location near the bushes using phone call details where those in the van and the auto driver had taken her but they fled on seeing police personnel and she was rescued, a police official said, adding, she had injuries on her head.

''We will take action as per law. A total of 12 teams have been formed as part of the investigation,'' the official said.

Meanwhile, a group of local residents staged a roadblock demanding immediate arrest of the perpetrators and raised slogans ''we want justice''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Release possible in March, Rumbling can be restarted

BRIEF-Tiktok Sale To Oracle, Walmart Is Shelved As Biden Reviews Security - WSJ

U.S. users most popular targets for email attackers: Google study

Google announces general availability of security groups for Workspace customers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ireland calls for calm as EU rebuffs British Brexit demands

Ireland on Thursday called on the European Union and Britain to dial down the rhetoric in a blame game over post-Brexit trade frictions after Brussels rejected most of Londons demands for easier trade with Northern Ireland.Britain has sough...

HCL Infosystems shares decline over 3 pc after Dec qtr earnings

Shares of HCL Infosystems on Thursday declined over 3 per cent after the company reported a loss of Rs 34.32 crore for the quarter ended December 2020.The stock dipped 4.90 per cent to Rs 8.73 during the day on the BSE. It later closed at R...

Blue Star aims to double sales from commercial refrigeration segment in next 3 years

Cooling products maker Blue Star expects to double its sales from the commercial refrigeration segment in the next three years as the company is witnessing an uptick in demand for its products in the segment after the pandemic.According to ...

Buttler, Bairstow back for T20Is against India as England name 16-member squad

Senior wicketkeeper-batsmen Jos Buttler and Jonny Bairstow were on Thursday named in a 16-member England squad for the five T20 International matches against India, scheduled in Ahmedabad between March 12 to 20.Buttler has gone back home af...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021