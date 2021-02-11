Pharmacy student kidnapped, rescued in Hyderabad

A pharmacy student, who was allegedly kidnapped by an autorickshaw driver and others while returning home from her college near here, has been rescued, police said on Thursday.

The student, with head injuries, was found at an isolated place near some bushes in the Yamnampet area on the city outskirts on Wednesday evening in a semi-unconscious condition, an hour after she was abducted, they said.

She has been hospitalized and the doctors treating her said her condition was stable.

Police said they were verifying if she was sexually assaulted though as of now as per her statement she is not saying that.

Police said she boarded an auto while returning home on Wednesday evening, but after other passengers got down, the driver asked her to get into avan but as that vehicle with other men took a different route she called her parents over the phone, who alerted police.

Police traced her location near the bushes using phone call details where those in the van and the auto driver had taken her but they fled on seeing police personnel and she was rescued, a police official said, adding, she had injuries on her head.

''We will take action as per law. A total of 12 teams have been formed as part of the investigation,'' the official said.

Meanwhile, a group of local residents staged a roadblock demanding immediate arrest of the perpetrators and raised slogans ''we want justice''.

