Left Menu

Power Finance Corporation net up 17 pc at Rs 3,963 cr in Dec quarter

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2021 18:30 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 18:30 IST
Power Finance Corporation net up 17 pc at Rs 3,963 cr in Dec quarter

State-run Power Finance Corporation (PFC) on Thursday posted a 17 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 3,963.18 crore for the quarter ended in December.

The firm's consolidated net profit was at Rs 3,386.72 crore in the year-ago period, a BSE filing said.

The firm's total income rose to Rs 18,441.72 crore in the quarter under consideration from Rs 15,878.04 crore in the same period a year ago.

On the pandemic's impact, the company said that there will not be a significant impact of this outbreak in continuing its business operations, maintaining its financial position, and assessing its ability to continue as a going concern.

Commenting on the results, PFC Chairman and Managing Director R S Dhillon said: ''I am happy to see that PFC has so far navigated the pandemic well with a high level of resilience. This quarter results are a testament to this. With Indian economy getting back on track of recovery, I feel positively about the recovery in Indian power sector.'' '' I believe that PFC is in a strong financial position to leverage on attractive growth opportunities.'' PFC Director Finance Parminder Chopra said, ''3rd quarter has been remarkable for PFC with quarterly profit reaching an all-time high. Our overall third-quarter results reflect the strong operational strength and solid fundamentals of PFC in a continuing challenging environment.'' According to a statement, under the Aatma Nirbhar Discoms liquidity support announced by the GOI, PFC & its subsidiary REC Ltd combined together, have so far sanctioned Rs 1,35,497 crore (loans to state utilities) and disbursed Rs 46,074 crore.

The company has reduced consolidated net NPA (non-performing assets or bad loans) ratio from 3.56 per cent in Q3'20 (third quarter of 2019-20) to 2.12 per cent in Q3'21 ( third quarter of 2020-21) due to resolution of stressed assets, it said.

It has also reduced the consolidated Gross NPA (bad loan) ratio from 7.41 per cent in the third quarter of the financial year 2019-20 to 5.48 per cent in the third quarter of fiscal 2020-21 due to the resolution of stressed assets.

This quarter has all been about delivering on the past promises, and despite a challenging operating environment, PFC has been successful in holding its promises and providing a robust performance, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Release possible in March, Rumbling can be restarted

Avatar 2 updates: Jon Landau releases interesting snap, Kate Winslet extols James Cameron

BRIEF-Tiktok Sale To Oracle, Walmart Is Shelved As Biden Reviews Security - WSJ

U.S. users most popular targets for email attackers: Google study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mindteck Reports Financial Results for the Quarter Ended December 31, 2020

The global engineering and technology solutions company with niche knowledge and expertise in the storage, medical device, semiconductor and analytical instrument industries, reported its unaudited financial results for the third quarter en...

Cabinet welcomes launch of GBVF Response Fund

Cabinet has welcomed the launch of the Gender-based Violence and Femicide GBVF Response Fund.The fund which is aimed at supporting the implementation of the National Strategic Plan NSP and the wider response in the country was set up by the...

EU close to vaccine supply deal with Novavax - sources

The European Union could sign a coronavirus vaccine supply deal with U.S. manufacturer Novavax this week or next, two EU officials involved in the talks with the firm said. The EU concluded preliminary negotiations with Novavax in December ...

Maha govt allows holding gram sabhas as COVID-19 cases go down

The gram panchayats inMaharashtra have been allowed to start holding gram sabhasagain by observing social distancing norms and other COVID-19related guidelines, Rural Development Minister Hasan Mushrifsaid on Thursday.An official statement ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021