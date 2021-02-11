Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2021 20:08 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 20:08 IST
Larsen & Toubro wins metro contract in Mauritius

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Thursday said it has secured a significant contract to extend the mainline corridor of Mauritius metro by 3.4 km.

Though the company did not specify the exact value of the order, a significant contract ranges between Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 2,500 crore.

''The Transportation Infrastructure business of L&T Construction has secured an order to extend the mainline corridor of the Mauritius Metro by 3.4 km from Metro Express Limited (MEL), Mauritius,'' L&T said in a statement.

The project involves the construction of a fully integrated light rail-based Urban Transit System from Rose Hill Interchange towards Ebene reaching Reduit near the University of Mauritius.

This extension will connect the densely populated areas of Ebene Cybercity and the University of Mauritius.

The extension will involve the construction of three new stations, viaducts & bridges, track works, DC electric Traction Systems, Ticketing & Passenger Information Systems and integration with road traffic through advanced signalling systems, the company said.

The company said it is already executing the 26 km Mainline network connecting Curepipe to Immigration Square in Port Louis.

L&T has successfully completed the 12 km priority section from Rosehill to Victoria station, and this is under commercial operation since January 2020, it added.

The Railways Strategic Business Group of Transportation Infrastructure business has also secured an order from Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited (UPMRCL), it said.

Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited (UPMRCL) is the nodal agency responsible for the implementation of the Kanpur and Agra Metro projects.

The scope of works includes design, installation, testing and commissioning of the ballast-less track of standard gauge in four corridors in elevated as well as underground sections of Kanpur and Agra metro projects.

Larsen & Toubro is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC Projects.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

