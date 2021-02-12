Left Menu

Ashok Leyland tanks 8 pc after Q3 net loss

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-02-2021 11:39 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 11:37 IST
Ashok Leyland tanks 8 pc after Q3 net loss
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Shares of Ashok Leyland on Friday tumbled 8 percent after the company reported a net loss of Rs 19 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2020.

The stock tanked 8 percent to Rs 124.10 on BSE. On NSE, it plunged 6.77 percent to Rs 125.90.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 28 crore in the October-December quarter of 2019-20.

The revenues for the third quarter on a standalone basis stood at Rs 4,814 crore as compared with Rs 4,016 crore in the year-ago period, Ashok Leyland said in a statement.

The company said its domestic light commercial vehicle (LCV) volumes during the third quarter stood at 15,991 units, up 3 percent from 12,574 units in the same period of the previous fiscal.

Export volumes during the period under review stood at 2,941 units, up 24 percent from 2,371 units in the October-December period of 2019-20.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot to have more sense of humor including several monsters

Fredy Hirsch: Doodle on athlete popular for helping Jewish children at concentration camp

Betting on Biden? Reddit fuels fresh surge in cannabis stocks

María Grever – Google honors famous Mexican singer, songwriter with doodle

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Salman Khan thanks fans for support after receiving reprieve from Rajasthan court

Superstar Salman Khan has thanked his fans for their continued love and support, hours after a Jodhpur court dismissed Rajasthan governments plea against him for submitting a false affidavit regarding his arms licence.Taking to Twitter on T...

China New Year gala show sparks new racism controversy with blackface performance

Chinas state broadcaster has come under fire once more for a performance featuring dancers made up to look African during its annual gala show to celebrate the Lunar New Year.During CCTVs four-hour show which typically draws hundreds of mil...

Spate of Lunar New Year bookings cheers Australia restaurant amid virus fight

Auspicious shades of red are everywhere in Sydneys Chinatown, where Eric Wong, the proprietor of a seafood restaurant, pulls an orange lobster from a large tank of water and transfers it to another nearby. Last night we were fully booked an...

Faiz Fazal to lead Vidarbha in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Experienced opener Faiz Fazal will lead the Vidarbha team in the Vijay Hazare Trophy beginning February 20.Wicket-keeper batsman Akshay Wadkar has been chosen as Faizs deputy in the 22-member squad for the national 50-over championship.The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021