India exports COVID-19 vaccines worth about Rs 338 cr so far: Goyal

India's exports of the COVID-19 vaccine stood at around Rs 338 crore till February 8, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said in the Rajya Sabha on Friday.

The exports include grant of the vaccine doses to friendly countries and commercial shipments.

Replying to supplementary questions in the House, Goyal said exports of the vaccine started in January.

India is taking care of the domestic vaccine requirement first and based on that ''giving vaccines to friendly countries,'' he said. ''Total export is about Rs 338 crore worth of COVID vaccine,'' the minister said.

Giving details, Goyal said export of Covishield vaccine manufactured by the Serum Insitute of India, Pune as Government of India grant stood at 62.7 lakh doses with FoB (free on board) value of about Rs 125.4 crore.

Paid exports of 1.05 crore doses were valued at about Rs 213.32 crore. Goyal said the government has granted permission to the Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech International Limited, Hyderabad for manufacture of COVID-19 vaccines. Close coordination is being maintained through regular interaction between relevant departments of the Government of India and vaccine manufacturers to ensure adequate availability of COVID-19 vaccines for the national vaccination program, he added.

The minister further said the health ministry is working along with all states, and the Prime Minister is also interacting with all states.

Highest priority for vaccination has been given to healthcare and frontline workers by the government, Goyal said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)