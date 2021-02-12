Left Menu

Uflex to invest Rs 850 cr to set up new greenfield plant in Karnataka

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-02-2021 16:27 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 16:27 IST
Uflex to invest Rs 850 cr to set up new greenfield plant in Karnataka

Packaging materials and solution company Uflex Ltd plans to set up a new greenfield plant in Karnataka with an investment of Rs 850 crore.

The Noida-headquartered firm has also announced brownfield investment of USD 15 million (approx Rs 109.17 cr) to add capacity at its step-down subsidiary, Flex Middle East FZE, Dubai.

The board of the company on Thursday has ''considered and approved the proposed expansion of packaging films in South India,'' Uflex said in a regulatory filing.

The new plant with a capacity to produce packaging films of 63,000 tons per annum (TPA), would help Uflex to meet additional demand, it added.

The greenfield plant is expected to be completed by March 2023, it added.

''The new lines to be added in South India will have a cumulative production capacity of 63,000 TPA. The UAE plant that currently houses a BOPET line with capacity of 22,000 TPA will have an additional capacity of 18,000 TPA once the CPP line is commissioned,'' said Uflex.

On its UAE-based subsidiary, the company said Flex Middle East FZE has an existing capacity to produce 22,000 TPA of packaging films and the company is adding 18,000 TPA by investing USD 15 million (approx Rs 109.17 cr).

The investment on the UAE-based subsidiary will ''broad base the products mix, better customers' reach, strengthen the market network and maximise the profitability,'' it said.

Uflex would add the proposed capacity by September 2022.

The packaging company on Thursday reported an 88.88 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 160.19 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2020, as against Rs 84.81 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

While its total income was up 17.19 per cent to Rs 2,111.09 crore in October-December. It was Rs 1,801.33 crore in the corresponding Q3/FY 2019-20.

Uflex has packaging facilities at multiple locations in India with an installed capacity of around 1,35,000 TPA and has packaging film manufacturing facilities in India, UAE, Mexico, Egypt, Poland, Russia, and USA with a cumulative capacity of 3,81,000 TPA.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot to have more sense of humor including several monsters

The Last Kingdom Season 5 will draw inspirations from Warriors of the Storm, The Flame Bearer

Fredy Hirsch: Doodle on athlete popular for helping Jewish children at concentration camp

Betting on Biden? Reddit fuels fresh surge in cannabis stocks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Technology theft important part of China's effort to 'supplant' US as dominant military power in Asia: Report

At least half a dozen prominent academic figure in America have been arrested and charged, failing to disclose connections to Chinese research institutes, reported Real Clear Investigations, adding that these prosecutions illustrate growing...

Trump was 'sicker than acknowledged" with COVID-19

Former US President Donald Trump was sicker than publicly acknowledged with COVID-19 when he tested positive for the disease in October last year. According to a report from The New York Times NYT, Trump experienced extremely depressed bloo...

Turkmenistan's president appoints his son deputy PM

Turkmenistans autocratic president has promoted his only son to be a deputy prime minister in a move seen as laying the basis for a political dynasty in the energy-rich Central Asian nation.The appointment of President Gurbanguly Berdymukha...

France, Germany, UK: condemn Iran's production of uranium metal

The E3 group of leading European powers - France, Germany and the United Kingdom - on Friday condemned Irans decision to produce uranium metal, which they said was in breach of commitments made by Iran to the international community.The Uni...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021