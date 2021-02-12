IRFC rings bell at India INX for listing $750 million 10-year bond

Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC)) has raised 750 million dollars in 10-year money under its four billion global dollar medium-term note programme established on the global securities market of India International Exchange at GIFT IFSC. Injeti Srinivas, Chairman of International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA), Amitabh Banerjee, Chairman and Managing Director of IRFC, along with V Balasubramaniam, Managing Director and CEO India INX, rang the bell celebrating the listing of foreign currency bonds.

The issue at coupon of 2.8 per cent per annum was oversubscribed by more than four times. IRFC has already listed 1.5 billion dollar bonds under its four billion global medium term note programme and 500 million dollar green bond issuance on India INX. "IRFC will continue to focus on the railway sector and play a critical role in development, modernisation and growth of Indian Railways," said Banerjee.

On Thursday, the single day trading turnover on the exchange crossed an all-time high of 24.59 billion dollars. The exchange has also made available listing of global depository receipts, real estate investment trusts and infrastructure investment trusts. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)