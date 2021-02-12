Borosil Renewables posts Rs 11 cr profit for Q3

Borosil Renewables on Friday reported a net profit of Rs 10.57 crore for December quarter 2020-21. The company had posted a loss of Rs 87.17 lakh in the year-ago period, it said in a regulatory filing.

Total income stood at Rs 141.31 crore in the quarter as against Rs 76.11 crore in the same period a year ago.

