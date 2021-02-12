Satyam Soni: Setting benchmark for personal branding and management

New Delhi [India], February 12 (ANI/ThePRTree): Digital marketing and brand management have a lot of competition but Satyam Soni has created a benchmark for these services and is undoubtedly an expert in Brand Management. Starting his digital marketing and brand management company, Western Panda, he left no stone unturned to be the best at what he does. From a B.Tech graduate to being an expert in personal branding and owning his own company, he worked extremely hard to earn a name for himself in this industry. He has an amazing list of clientele too. Almost everyone from a model to a Politician to the CEO's of some of the biggest companies needs his assistance so that they can reach people. He always delivers his best and he is the undisputed expert in personal branding.

Being born and brought up in the small town of Unao in Datia district of Madhya Pradesh, Satyam Soni now has a team of twenty people working for him. From web designers to content writers he has got talented people working for Western Panda. He manages more than 200 companies and startups today. The strength of his team is each member. A politician needs a good image more than anyone else. Personal Branding is important for a politician to get the support of the people. He manages the personal branding for more than 30 politicians. People are drawn towards Western Panda for their work ethic and their incomparable results. Satyam has changed the perception of personal branding among people. He set the new standards and believes that Personal Branding is not only for celebrities but for people who want to have a good public image and want to have a greater reach. They say one must look with a different perspective compared to others to have exponential growth and Satyam Soni has done it.

He realizes that it is the society that made him grow and gives back to society time and again. Satyam Soni is an out of the box thinker and has a keen eye towards learning the trends in personal branding. He keeps up with new trends which help to stay ahead in his game. Satyam Soni is a hard worker and will leave no stone unturned to give his best every time. It takes a lot of courage and determination to start a company and to be on the top of the charts every time. He started this company when technology was still booming in India and not everyone had easy access to the internet. He was like a raw diamond in the mine and worked extremely hard to gain the shine that he has today.

This story is provided by ThePRTree. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ThePRTree)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)