Future Enterprises Q3 net loss at Rs 295 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-02-2021 19:17 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 19:17 IST
Future Enterprises on Friday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 294.95 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2020.

The company had logged a net profit of Rs 12.06 crore in the year-ago period, Future Enterprises Ltd (FEL) said in a BSE filing.

Revenue from operations was down 68.71 per cent to Rs 459.23 crore from Rs 1,467.81 crore.

Total expenses of FEL, which develops, owns and leases the retail infrastructure for the Future Group, were at Rs 802.86 crore in the period under review as against Rs 1,476.67 crore earlier.

Shares of FEL on Friday settled at Rs 11.31 apiece on BSE, down 3.33 per cent from the previous close.

