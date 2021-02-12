Left Menu

NIIT's up to Rs 237-cr buyback plan gets shareholders nod, record date set as Feb 24

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-02-2021 20:23 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 20:23 IST
NIIT's up to Rs 237-cr buyback plan gets shareholders nod, record date set as Feb 24

Skills and talent development firm NIIT Ltd on Friday said its up to Rs 237 crore buyback plan has received approval from shareholders.

The company also announced that February 24 has been set as the record date for the buyback scheme.

''The shareholders of the company have approved the said buyback on February 10, 2021 through postal ballot by way of remote e-voting...the company has fixed Wednesday, February 24, 2021, as the record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement and the name of the equity shareholders who shall be eligible to participate in the said Buyback,'' a regulatory filing said.

On December 24, 2020, NIIT Ltd's Board of Directors had approved a proposal for buyback of up to 9,875,000 equity shares for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 237 crore. The buyback price has been fixed at Rs 240 apiece.

The postal ballot saw 100 per cent votes proposal by promoters and public institutions, and 99.95 per cent votes by public non-institution being cast in favour of the proposal, the filing said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot to have more sense of humor including several monsters

The Last Kingdom Season 5 will draw inspirations from Warriors of the Storm, The Flame Bearer

One Piece Chapter 1004 titled ‘Kibi Dango’, spoilers revealed, release possible on Feb 14

Fredy Hirsch: Doodle on athlete popular for helping Jewish children at concentration camp

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Potential for 5,000 bio CNG manufacturing units in India: Gadkari

Pitiching for promoting clean fuel in India, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday said there is a potential for setting up at least 5,000 bio CNG manufacturing units in India.Launching Indias first-ever diesel tractor, converted to CNG an...

Man hammers his wife, daughter to death

A 60-year-old factory worker allegedly killed his wife and daughter by hitting their heads with a steel hammer and is suspected to have died by suicide by jumping into a canal here, police said on Friday.Pyara Singh allegedly killed his wif...

Cong attacks govt on disengagement with China, Rahul alleges PM 'ceded' Indian territory

The Congress on Friday attacked the government over its agreement with China on disengagement of troops in eastern Ladakh with party leader Rahul Gandhi alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ceded Indian territory to the Chinese.Hi...

Sterling and Wilson Solar Q3 profit down 55 pc at Rs 22 cr

Sterling and Wilson Solar on Friday reported over 55 per cent fall in consolidated net profit at Rs 22.45 crore for December quarter 2020.The company clocked a profit of Rs 50.27 crore in the year-ago period, a BSE filing said. Total income...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021