Left Menu

Indiabulls Housing Fin's profit after tax declines 40 pc to Rs 329 cr in Dec quarter

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-02-2021 20:35 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 20:35 IST
Indiabulls Housing Fin's profit after tax declines 40 pc to Rs 329 cr in Dec quarter

Mortgage lender Indiabulls Housing Finance on Friday reported a 40.4 per cent dip in its consolidated profit after tax to Rs 329 crore in the December 2020 quarter, due to higher provisioning.

The lender had registered a profit after tax of Rs 552 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Its Deputy Managing Director Ashwini Kumar Hooda said, ''We have been making substantial provisioning and have also done accelerated write-offs. These two factors are responsible for much lower profit (in the third quarter).'' The lender made a net provisioning of Rs 140 crore and did accelerated write-offs worth Rs 250 crore during the third quarter of this fiscal.

''Today, we still believe that we would want to be conservative and not show a profit of Rs 500 crore, but would rather like to utilise more income towards the provisioning,'' Hooda added.

Net interest income (NII) grew to Rs 809 crore from Rs 750 crore in the second quarter of the current financial year, helped by lower cost of funds.

The incremental cost of funds stood at 8.35 per cent, and the overall cost of fund reduced to 8.5 per cent, he said.

Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) stood at 1.75 per cent and net NPAs at 0.77 per cent.

Without the Supreme Court's direction for standstill on asset classification, the proforma GNPAs would be 2.44 per cent as at December 31, 2020, compared with 2.21 per cent as at September 30, 2020.

Talking about one-time restructuring, Hooda said, ''We had indicated that restructuring would be less than 2 per cent. All put together, restructuring is 0.95 per cent of our loan assets, which is about Rs 665 crore.'' Of the Rs 665 crore restructuring, 40 per cent is from the retail segment and the balance is from the wholesale book, he said.

The company has reached a collection efficiency of 98 per cent.

Capital adequacy ratio stood at 30.5 per cent and tier 1 at 23.7 per cent.

The company's liquidity buffer, including undrawn available sanctions, stood at Rs 17,105 crore as at the end of Q3FY21, representing 24 per cent of its on balance sheet loan book.

On-balance sheet loan book was at Rs 70,282 crore as of the December 2020 quarter. Total disbursement in the third quarter of 2020-21 stood at Rs 3,458 crore; of which, retail loan disbursals constituted 75 per cent.

The company's shares on Friday closed at Rs 236.70 apiece, up 1.96 per cent, on the BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot to have more sense of humor including several monsters

The Last Kingdom Season 5 will draw inspirations from Warriors of the Storm, The Flame Bearer

One Piece Chapter 1004 titled ‘Kibi Dango’, spoilers revealed, release possible on Feb 14

Fredy Hirsch: Doodle on athlete popular for helping Jewish children at concentration camp

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Potential for 5,000 bio CNG manufacturing units in India: Gadkari

Pitiching for promoting clean fuel in India, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday said there is a potential for setting up at least 5,000 bio CNG manufacturing units in India.Launching Indias first-ever diesel tractor, converted to CNG an...

Man hammers his wife, daughter to death

A 60-year-old factory worker allegedly killed his wife and daughter by hitting their heads with a steel hammer and is suspected to have died by suicide by jumping into a canal here, police said on Friday.Pyara Singh allegedly killed his wif...

Cong attacks govt on disengagement with China, Rahul alleges PM 'ceded' Indian territory

The Congress on Friday attacked the government over its agreement with China on disengagement of troops in eastern Ladakh with party leader Rahul Gandhi alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ceded Indian territory to the Chinese.Hi...

Sterling and Wilson Solar Q3 profit down 55 pc at Rs 22 cr

Sterling and Wilson Solar on Friday reported over 55 per cent fall in consolidated net profit at Rs 22.45 crore for December quarter 2020.The company clocked a profit of Rs 50.27 crore in the year-ago period, a BSE filing said. Total income...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021