Left Menu

Sterling and Wilson Solar Q3 profit down 55 pc at Rs 22 cr

Total income rose to Rs 1,347.64 crore in the quarter from Rs 1,183.28 crore in the same period a year ago.On the impact of the pandemic it said, during the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2020, the construction activities at various sites in India and outside India were stalled as per the directives issued by various regulatory authorities.It said the current level of operations is temporary in nature and therefore may not result in any significant financial impact on the group.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-02-2021 21:07 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 21:04 IST
Sterling and Wilson Solar Q3 profit down 55 pc at Rs 22 cr
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Sterling and Wilson Solar on Friday reported over 55 per cent fall in consolidated net profit at Rs 22.45 crore for December quarter 2020.

The company clocked a profit of Rs 50.27 crore in the year-ago period, a BSE filing said. Total income rose to Rs 1,347.64 crore in the quarter from Rs 1,183.28 crore in the same period a year ago.

On the impact of the pandemic it said, during the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2020, the construction activities at various sites in India and outside India were stalled as per the directives issued by various regulatory authorities.

It said the current level of operations is temporary in nature and therefore may not result in any significant financial impact on the group. The management has considered internal and external sources in assessing the assets, liquidity, financial position and operations of the group including impact on estimated costs to be incurred towards projects under execution and believes that carrying value of all assets are fully recoverable, it said.

The future impact of this pandemic may be different from those estimated and it will continue to be monitored in future, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot to have more sense of humor including several monsters

The Last Kingdom Season 5 will draw inspirations from Warriors of the Storm, The Flame Bearer

One Piece Chapter 1004 titled ‘Kibi Dango’, spoilers revealed, release possible on Feb 14

Fredy Hirsch: Doodle on athlete popular for helping Jewish children at concentration camp

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sebi extends timeline for submission of comments on proposal on appointment of MDs

Markets regulator Sebi on Friday extended to February 26 the last date for submission of public comments on a proposal regarding appointment of managing directors and whole time directors.The regulator had on January 27 floated a consultati...

4 dead, 13 injured as bus falls into gorge in Andhra Pradesh

EDS Adding reaction of CMs of Andhra, Telangana Visakhapatnam Andhra Pradesh, Feb 12 PTI Four peopledied and about 13 others were injured when a bus carryingover 20 passengers fell into a gorge at Anantagiri near Arakuin Visakhapatnam distr...

QUOTES-Tennis-Quotes from day five of the Australian Open

Quotes from day five of the Australian Open tennis championships on Friday She technically already has an Australian Open title. Serena Williams on her daughter Alexis Olympia, who she was pregnant with when she won the 2017 Australian Ope...

15 killed in TN fireworks unit explosion; PM, CM express

At least 15 workers werekilled and over 30 injured when an explosion ripped through afireworks factory near Sattur in this southern district inTamil Nadu on Friday, Police said.The explosion occurred when some chemicals were beingmixed to p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021