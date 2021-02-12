Indian missions abroad to facilitate reissuance of intl driving permit to nationals from Feb 15

Indian missions and posts abroad, in cooperation with the Ministry of Transport and Highways, will facilitate reissuance of International Driving Permit (IDP) to Indian nationals from February 15, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday.

The Consular Service will be provided by missions and posts abroad in countries, which are signatory of the Geneva Convention on Road Traffic, 1949, the MEA said in a statement.

Indian missions and posts abroad will facilitate reissuance of IDP to Indian nationals with effect from February 15.

To avail this service, the applicant may visit the concerned Indian mission or post in person to submit the Miscellaneous Consular Service form, requisite consular service fee and relevant documents.

A receipt will be issued after verification, which may be used to apply for reissue of IDP through the portal www.parivahan.gov.in, the statement said.

The applicant shall upload the relevant documents, receipt issued by Indian mission or post abroad and pay the IDP fee online on the web portal.

On receipt of application through the portal, the licencing authority (MoRTH), on verification of the documents, shall issue the IDP and shall courier it directly to the address of the applicant, the MEA said.

