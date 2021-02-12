Left Menu

Rlys to roll out Tejas sleeper coaches; 500 to be manufactured in FY 21-22

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-02-2021 23:37 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 23:37 IST
Rlys to roll out Tejas sleeper coaches; 500 to be manufactured in FY 21-22

The railways will roll out Tejas sleeper type trains from February 15 with the introduction of the Agartala Rajdhani Special train, the ministry said on Friday.

The railways has decided to replace the rake of Agartala-Anand Vihar Terminal Special Rajdhani Express with Tejas Sleeper coaches with upgraded facilities. It will offer better connectivity with the national capital. ''Provided with smart features, the coaches of this New Sleeper Type Tejas Train will offer best in class travel experience. The start of the Tejas service is planned for February 15,'' the railways said in a statement.

With the introduction of this modern Tejas Sleeper type train for long distance journey, the Indian Railway is making a paradigm shift in the travel experience for the passengers, it said.

It is planned that 500 such Tejas type Sleeper coaches will be manufactured at Integral Coach Factory (ICF) and Modern Coach Factory (MCF), production units of Indian Railways in FY 21-22 which will gradually replace the premium long distance trains over Indian Railways network, the statement read.

The Tejas type Sleeper coaches have automatic plug door, stainless Steel Under-frame, bio-vacuum toilet system, air suspension bogies, fire alarm, detection and suppression system and other smart features.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1004 titled ‘Kibi Dango’, spoilers revealed, release possible on Feb 14

ANALYSIS-Google partners brace for hit as search giant threatens Australia exit

Australia to introduce landmark Google, Facebook legislation to parliament next week

Arabesque hires HSBC's Klier to head ESG data, advisory and research

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden: Governors and mayors need USD 350 billion to fight COVID

President Joe Biden met with a bipartisan group of governors and mayors at the White House on Friday as part of his push to give financial relief from the coronavirus pandemic to state and local governments a clear source of division with ...

5 killed in firing at Rohtak's wrestling venue in Haryana

Five persons were killed and two others injured in a firing incident at a wrestling venue adjacent to a private college in Haryanas Rohtak on Friday evening, police said.Among the injured, two were stated to be in a critical condition, they...

Algeria's president returns home after hospitalization in Germany

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune returned home after hospital treatment in Germany for complications in his foot resulting from a coronavirus infection, state TV reported on Friday.Tebboune, 75, flew to Germany in early January to un...

Trump lawyers decry impeachment case as political vengeance

Lawyers for Donald Trump opened his impeachment defense Friday by strenuously denying he played any role in inciting the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol, blasting the case against him as politically motivated hatred and part of a yearslong ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021