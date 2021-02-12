Left Menu

Optical components maker II-VI jumps into fray for Coherent with $6.4 bln bid

Coherent agreed to a $5.7 billion deal with optical fiber specialist and Apple Inc supplier Lumentum Holdings last month, and weeks later received a $6 billion rival offer from MKS Instruments. The company has said its largest unit, microelectronics, was poised to get a lift from demand for flat panel displays and organic light emitting diodes such as the ones in Apple's latest iPhones.

Reuters | Updated: 12-02-2021 23:51 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 23:51 IST
Optical components maker II-VI jumps into fray for Coherent with $6.4 bln bid

Optical components maker II-VI Inc has offered to buy laser maker Coherent for about $6.4 billion, entering a bidding war for a larger share of a market tipped to benefit from rising adoption of 5G networks and consumer electronics. Coherent agreed to a $5.7 billion deal with optical fiber specialist and Apple Inc supplier Lumentum Holdings last month, and weeks later received a $6 billion rival offer from MKS Instruments.

The company has said its largest unit, microelectronics, was poised to get a lift from demand for flat panel displays and organic light emitting diodes such as the ones in Apple's latest iPhones. "Coherent's just beginning a cyclical upturn," said Mark Miller of Benchmark, adding that the market estimates the company's earnings to go up considerably over the next eighteen months.

II-VI on Friday made a cash-and-stock offer that valued Coherent at $260 per share, a premium of 14.6% to the stock's last close. The offer, II-VI said, represented a premium of 24% to the implied value of the Coherent-Lumentum deal and a 9.8% premium to MKS' offer.

Shares of Coherent jumped 14%, while II-VI's stock slipped 5%. Lumentum and MKS rose 2% and 3%, respectively. Coherent said it was reviewing II-VI's offer while its board continued to back the Lumentum deal.

Lumentum and II-VI have been involved in the sector's consolidation. In 2018, Lumentum bought optical components maker Oclaro for $1.8 billion, while II-VI purchased Apple-supplier Finisar for about $3.2 billion. II-VI on Friday also said its offer was more likely to pass muster with regulators.

"Since II-VI has substantially less product overlap with Coherent than either Lumentum or MKS, II-VI believes there is greater certainty of closing", the company said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1004 titled ‘Kibi Dango’, spoilers revealed, release possible on Feb 14

ANALYSIS-Google partners brace for hit as search giant threatens Australia exit

Australia to introduce landmark Google, Facebook legislation to parliament next week

Arabesque hires HSBC's Klier to head ESG data, advisory and research

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India gifting 2,000 metric tonnes of rice to Syria: MEA

India is gifting 2,000 metric tonnes of rice to Syria following a request from the Arab republic, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday.The first consignment of 1,000 metric tonnes of rice was handed over by Indian ambassador to S...

Biden: Governors and mayors need USD 350 billion to fight COVID

President Joe Biden met with a bipartisan group of governors and mayors at the White House on Friday as part of his push to give financial relief from the coronavirus pandemic to state and local governments a clear source of division with ...

5 killed in firing at Rohtak's wrestling venue in Haryana

Five persons were killed and two others injured in a firing incident at a wrestling venue adjacent to a private college in Haryanas Rohtak on Friday evening, police said.Among the injured, two were stated to be in a critical condition, they...

Algeria's president returns home after hospitalization in Germany

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune returned home after hospital treatment in Germany for complications in his foot resulting from a coronavirus infection, state TV reported on Friday.Tebboune, 75, flew to Germany in early January to un...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021