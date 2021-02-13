Left Menu

US STOCKS-Wall Street trades flat, but set for weekly gain

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq traded sideways on Friday in a tight range, with investors buying energy, financial and materials shares and selling big tech stocks as they wait for progress on new fiscal aid from Washington to spur the market to new highs. The S&P energy sector, financials and materials all rose on expectations they will benefit from a reopened economy.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-02-2021 01:19 IST | Created: 13-02-2021 01:14 IST
US STOCKS-Wall Street trades flat, but set for weekly gain
Representative image Image Credit: Public Domain Pictures

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq traded sideways on Friday in a tight range, with investors buying energy, financial and materials shares and selling big tech stocks as they wait for progress on new fiscal aid from Washington to spur the market to new highs.

The S&P energy sector, financials and materials all rose on expectations they will benefit from a reopened economy. Heavyweights Apple Inc, Tesla Inc and Microsoft Corp, each down, held the major indexes back as they headed for second straight week of gains.

Value and cyclicals outperform in a rising interest rate, higher-growth environment, which the U.S. economy is on the cusp of entering, said Thomas Hayes, chairman and managing member of hedge fund Great Hill Capital LLC in New York. "We're under-estimating the lag effect of all the money in the system as more and more vaccinations are delivered and as more of the country reopens" from business shutdowns, he said.

"We are continuing this rotation that would be consistent with the new business cycle, and as (bond) yields go up, value and cyclicals will lead," Hayes said. A sharp drop in new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in recent weeks have helped drive markets to new highs, though a near-term pullback could occur from the new coronavirus variants and potential snags in vaccine distributions.

The latest data showed U.S. consumer sentiment unexpectedly fell in early February as households remained worried about the economy despite expectations for additional fiscal stimulus. A Reuters poll showed the U.S. economy is expected to reach pre-COVID-19 levels within a year as the proposed $1.9 trillion fiscal bill helps boost economic activity, but it's likely to take more than a year for employment to fully recover.

U.S. President Joe Biden turned to a bipartisan group of local officials for support on his $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan to help millions of unemployed workers and for schools to reopen. The Lipper data late on Thursday showed U.S.-based stock funds attracted $22.9 billion in the week to Wednesday, the largest weekly inflow since March 2008.

U.S. stock markets will be closed on Monday on account of the U.S. Presidents Day holiday. By 2:15 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 62.79 points, or 0.2%, to 31,367.91, the S&P 500 lost 0.79 points, or 0.02%, to 3,915.59 and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.82 points, or 0.01%, to 14,026.59.

The small-cap index was set to rise for the fifth week out of six full weeks this year. PayPal Holdings Inc rose about 4.2% as several brokerages raised price targets on the stock a day after the payments company's investor day call. Walt Disney Co reported a surprise quarterly profit. However, its shares fell 1.8% from a record high after a more than 13% run up to its results over the last two weeks.

Dating app operator Bumble Inc gained 14%, a day after a stellar debut sent its shares up more than 75%. Cannabis company Aphria Inc gained 7% after nearly halving in value in the prior session.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 1.07-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.06-to-1 ratio favored advancers. The S&P 500 posted 48 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 233 new highs and 13 new lows.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1004 titled ‘Kibi Dango’, spoilers revealed, release possible on Feb 14

ANALYSIS-Google partners brace for hit as search giant threatens Australia exit

Optical components maker II-VI jumps into fray for Coherent with $6.4 bln bid

Australia to introduce landmark Google, Facebook legislation to parliament next week

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. says North Korea an urgent priority for the United States

North Koreas nuclear weapon and ballistic missile programs are an urgent priority for the United States and Washington remains committed to the denuclearization of the country, State Department spokesman Ned Price told a briefing on Friday....

Biden launches review of Guantanamo prison, aims to close it before leaving office

President Joe Bidens aides have launched a formal review of the U.S. military prison at Guantanamo Bay in Cuba, reviving the Obama-era goal of closing the controversial facility with the aim of doing so before he leaves office, the White Ho...

UPDATE 3-U.S. says it's back at the table to help global economic recovery

New U.S. President Joe Bidens administration told allies on Friday it was re-engaging with them to help steer the global economy out of its worst slump since the Great Depression, a contrast with the go-it-alone approach of Donald Trump. U....

CDC recommends U.S. schools reopen with universal masking and other rigid health protocols

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday issued new guidance for U.S. schools to reopen, recommending universal mask-wearing and physical distancing as key mitigation strategies to getting children back in the classroom...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021