Left Menu

UPDATE 3-U.S. says it's back at the table to help global economic recovery

Yellen urged the G7 countries and international financial institutions to address the challenges facing low-income countries who are struggling to respond to the pandemic, the U.S. Treasury said. A G7 source, who asked not to be named, said the United States told other countries it needed a few weeks to finalise the SDR increase.

Reuters | Updated: 13-02-2021 01:35 IST | Created: 13-02-2021 01:35 IST
UPDATE 3-U.S. says it's back at the table to help global economic recovery

New U.S. President Joe Biden's administration told allies on Friday it was re-engaging with them to help steer the global economy out of its worst slump since the Great Depression, a contrast with the go-it-alone approach of Donald Trump. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told her peers from the Group of Seven rich nations that Washington was committed to multilateralism and "places a high priority on deepening our international engagement and strengthening our alliances".

Yellen spoke to the G7 in an online meeting, chaired by Britain, at which she called for continued fiscal support to secure the recovery, saying "the time to go big is now". Britain said officials discussed giving help to workers and businesses hit by the pandemic while ensuring sustainability of public finances "in the long term".

As well as the United States and Britain, the G7 includes Japan, France, Germany, Italy and Canada. Italian Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri said the group had committed to continuing coordinated action to support the economy. "The withdrawal of policy support is premature," he wrote on Twitter.

Biden has proposed a further $1.9 trillion in spending and tax cuts on top of $4 trillion of coronavirus relief measures enacted by his predecessor Trump. British finance minister Rishi Sunak is expected to say next month that he will extend his economic rescue programmes and that fixing public finances will have to be addressed later.

Britain said G7 officials agreed that making progress on reaching "an international solution to the tax challenges of the digital economy" was a key priority. Countries have been trying to revive attempts at a global approach to taxing giant digital firms - many of them American, such as Amazon and Google - after progress was blocked by Trump's administration.

Britain called on G7 countries to agree a joint approach to taxing internet giants by mid-2021, a deadline agreed by the wider Group of 20 nations. HELP FOR THE VULNERABLE

Sunak stressed "the moral, health and economic case" for fast global vaccine distribution and said international financial institutions had to help vulnerable countries respond to the pandemic. The G7 had been expected to back a new allocation of the International Monetary Fund's own currency, known as special drawing rights, to help low-income countries hit by the coronavirus crisis.

Officials from the United States, the IMF's biggest shareholder, had signalled they were open to a new issuance of $500 billion, sources said on Thursday - another shift by the Biden administration. Yellen urged the G7 countries and international financial institutions to address the challenges facing low-income countries who are struggling to respond to the pandemic, the U.S. Treasury said.

A G7 source, who asked not to be named, said the United States told other countries it needed a few weeks to finalise the SDR increase. Sunak called on private creditors to give debt help to the poorest countries and said climate change and nature preservation would be priorities for Britain's G7 presidency.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is due to host the first in-person summit of G7 leaders in nearly two years in June at a seaside village in Cornwall, southwestern England. Trump threw the G7 into chaos in 2018 when he said he was backing out of a joint communique after a leaders' summit because of a trade dispute with Canada.

World Bank President David Malpass said the G7 had a "good discussion" of inequality, COVID-19 vaccinations, climate change, economic vulnerabilities and debt reduction for poor countries. Yellen said the G7 should expect to see the U.S. Treasury's engagement on climate change to "change dramatically relative to the last four years". (Additional reporting by Crispian Balmer in Rome; Editing by Catherine Evans)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1004 titled ‘Kibi Dango’, spoilers revealed, release possible on Feb 14

Optical components maker II-VI jumps into fray for Coherent with $6.4 bln bid

ANALYSIS-Google partners brace for hit as search giant threatens Australia exit

Australia to introduce landmark Google, Facebook legislation to parliament next week

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden makes first trip to the rustic mountain retreat of Camp David

U.S. President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, are spending their first weekend at Camp David, the storied retreat in the mountains of western Maryland that many predecessors found to be a rustic getaway from the political battles of Washingt...

U.S. to lift its terrorist designations of Yemen's Houthis on Feb. 16 -Blinken

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday said he will revoke terrorist designations of Yemens Houthi movement effective Feb. 16, even as he warned that members of the group could be hit with more sanctions. The Trump administration ...

White House denies Biden is snubbing Israel's Netanyahu

The White House on Friday denied that U.S. President Joe Biden was intentionally snubbing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu by failing to include him so far in an early round of phone calls to foreign leaders since taking office on ...

Britain's Karim Khan elected International Criminal Court prosecutor

Parties to the International Criminal Court on Friday elected Britains Karim Khan as the new prosecutor for a nine-year term starting June 16.Khan won a secret ballot, beating out three other candidates to replace lead prosecutor Fatou Bens...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021