Train mishap averted in Chennai-Howrah Mail Special

Train mishap averted in Chennai-Howrah Mail SpecialPTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 13-02-2021 18:46 IST | Created: 13-02-2021 18:46 IST
A major train mishap wasSaturday averted as the guard of Chennai-Howrah Mail Specialdetected an hot axle in the general second class coach atSompeta in Andhra Pradesh under East Coast Railway, a railwayofficial said.
The officials took prompt action and detached thecoach (second from the rear) at Sompeta, he said.
There were about 90 people in this coach, the officialsaid adding the passengers were accommodated in other coachestill Bhubaneswar.
In Bhubaneswar a general second class coach will beattached to the train and passengers will be shifted toit for the onward journey, he said.
Asked the official said the axle connects wheels oneach side of a train car and keeps the two wheels movingtogether at the same speed when the train is moving. A hotaxle affects the function. This and may even lead to the traincatching fire if it is not detected in time.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
OPTCL signs MoU with IIT, Bhubaneswar for power sector development
Send ASI expert team to carry out study on Bhubaneswar's 'Ekamra Kshetra': Pradhan urges Centre
Dharmendra Pradhan seeks detailed study of Bhubaneswar's Ekamra Kshetra by ASI's expert team
Headless body of woman found on Bhubaneswar outskirts
After Puri temple,Patnaik seeks withdrawal of NMA bylaws for Bhubaneswar shrines