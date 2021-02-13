Left Menu

Lockdown violations: UP to withdraw cases, but with rider

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 13-02-2021 19:06 IST | Created: 13-02-2021 19:06 IST
The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to withdraw cases registered against people for violation of the coronavirus lockdown guidelines, provided the complaints are not of ''serious'' nature.

Uttar Pradesh has also become the first state in the country to take back cases that were registered for breaking COVID-19 protocol, according to an official spokesman.

Cases were registered against over 2.5 lakh people in UP for breaking the protocols that were imposed in various phases soon after the pandemic hit the state and the country, the spokesman said here on Saturday.

The cases were registered under Indian Penal Code section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) for breaking COVID-19 protocol and Chief Minister Adityanath Yogi has directed the officials to withdraw them if they are not of serious nature, he said.

''This decision would not only help lessen the burden on the courts but also save the people from hardships,'' the spokesman said.

In a similar decision last month, the state government had issued directions to withdraw complaints registered against traders for breaking COVID-19 protocol.

