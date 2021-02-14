Astra Security says start-ups keen on cyber safety; mulls special payment plans

Astra Security is seeing a growing demand for its cyber safety solutions from startups, and is mulling specialised payment plans for them to tap into this growth segment.

The specialised plans may entail free service for initial tiers of managing cybersecurity, and payment beyond set thresholds.

Astra Security founder and CEO Shikhil Sharma said start ups and businesses going online for the first time are keen on securing their digital footprint from day-one, aware of the rising risks of cyber threats.

''There is definitely a huge demand for cybersecurity services and solutions given the awareness around rising instances of security breaches and hackers pawning off user details for financial gains,'' Sharma told PTI.

The company will sharpen its focus on start ups to tap the growing demand for cyber security and is also considering specialised plans for such entities, he added.

This could include offering free services to start ups till a particular threshold (of vulnerabilities and attacks) and paid service beyond the set limits. A decision on the same, will be taken soon.

The company will also pace its hiring plans accordingly, to adequately support its growth strategy. Astra Security, is a Techstars-backed company and the cybersecurity solutions provider offers security audits, firewall and malware scanner in a packaged suite, to businesses.

The company's security suite comprises firewall powered by community learning, a malware scanner that automatically scans and flags malware in a file system, security audits and Vulnerability Assessment and Penetration Testing (VAPT).

Sharma said another area of focus for the company will be mobile apps, an ecosystem that has seen explosive growth in recent times on back of rising number of smartphones users and low cost of bandwidth.

Astra Security -- in which American seed accelerator Techstars has invested -- is however not looking at raising fresh funds from other investors for now, with Sharma saying that the company hopes to finance its future expansion through internal accruals and revenues. Headquartered in the US, Astra caters to about 5,000 websites. While the US accounts for maximum revenue, the rest comes from Europe and Asia markets.