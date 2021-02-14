Left Menu

Transporters' body threatens strike; demands cut in diesel prices, resolution of GST-related issues

The demands include immediate reduction of diesel prices and uniformity in it, resolution of issues related to e-way bill and GST, and discussion on scrapping policy with transport fraternity before its roll-out.It is decided that if the government fails to address and or start the process to resolve the above demands of the industry in a positive way, then another governing council meeting will be convened, the statement said.It added that they will be compelled to surrender their vehicles and declare nationwide suspension of transport operations.

Protesting against rising diesel prices and excessive taxation among other issues, transporters' apex body AIMTC on Sunday said it would suspend transport operations if the government fails to address their issues.

The All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC) claims representing about 95 lakh truckers and about 50 lakh bus and tourist operators.

''Rising diesel prices, excessive taxation, issues related to e-way bill... present state of scrapping policy...rationalisation of presumptive tax were the key issues discussed and deliberated upon'' by governing council of AIMTC, the transporters' umbrella body said in a statement.

The AIMTC's national leadership has decided to issue a 14-day notice to the government for starting the process towards resolution of the demands. The demands include immediate reduction of diesel prices and uniformity in it, resolution of issues related to e-way bill and GST, and discussion on scrapping policy with transport fraternity before its roll-out.

''It is decided that if the government fails to address and /or start the process to resolve the above demands of the industry in a positive way, then another governing council meeting will be convened,'' the statement said.

It added that they will be compelled to surrender their vehicles and declare nationwide suspension of transport operations.

