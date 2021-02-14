18 Tourism projects launched in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 14 (PTI): Ramping up tourismfacilities state-wide with an aim at boosting the sector, hithard by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Kerala government on Sundaylaunched 18 projects, completed at a cost of Rs 40.46 crore.

The projects inaugurated by Tourism Minister KadakampallySurendran through videoconferencing, include destinationdevelopment of Kovalam Phase 1 -- Samudra Beach park area andGrove Beach area, Kovalam-- at a cost of Rs 9.9 crore andbeautification and interlocking of Mulavilakam Footpath atKovalam at a cost of Rs 52 lakh.

In his address, the Minister said the domino effect ofCOVID-19 was reflected in the tourism sector and was expectedto continue for some more time.

But the government did not allow the pandemic to hamperthe implementation of the tourism sector projects.

''The state government has initiated a lot of specialprojects for revival of the sector, where around 15 lakhpeople are employed directly and indirectly.

Last year, we got Rs 45,000 crore overall income from thetourism sector, which was an all-time record,'' he said.

The Minister said that with the inauguration of these 18tourism projects in seven districts, the government hascompleted more than 100 projects in the last six months.

Eighty per cent of the 300 tourism projects givenadministrative sanction after the government came to powerhave now been completed, he said.

''No other government in the history of Kerala hasimplemented so many projects in the tourism sector,'' he added.

Rani George, Principal Secretary, Tourism, said that inthe face of the most adverse circumstances, the tourism sectorhas shown the potential to overcome them all.

''We have set an example for other states through ouraggressive and multi-pronged strategy to defy all odds.

The new projects will be a big boost to the locations inthe seven districts,'' she added.

Noting that renovation of MHP sites will make the visitto these spots more attractive, Tourism Director P Bala Kiransaid the completed projects also contributed to the basicinfrastructure development of the respective locations.

