Mau-Anand Vihar Biweekly Special train flagged off

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal flagged off the Mau-Anand Vihar Biweekly Special train through video conference on Sunday.

''This new train connecting Mau with Anand Vihar will fulfil the long-pending demand of the people of the Purvanchal. The new train will boost economy of this region,'' the Railway minister said.

''In the present government under PM Narendra Modi, the budget allocation for rail projects in Uttar Pradesh has been increased 10 times as compared to 2009-14. This shows the commitment of the government for development of infrastructure in Uttar Pradesh,'' he said.

''The train will connect Mau with the national capital and bring socio-economic development in the Purvanchal region. Local industries in the region shall get a boost with improved connectivity,'' the ministry said in a statement.

Train no. 05139 Mau-Anand Vihar Terminus shall depart from Mau in Uttar Pradesh every Tuesday and Friday at 20.50 hours, shall reach Anand Vihar Terminus the next day at 11.30 hours.

Train no. 05140 Anand Vihar-Mau Biweekly Special shall depart from Anand Vihar terminus every Wednesday and Saturday at 16.45 hours, shall reach Mau at 06.20 hours the next day.

This train will have a total of 21 LHB Coaches. It will have stoppages at Aunrihar, Jaunpur, Sultanpur, Lucknow and Kanpur Central stations enroute in both directions, according to the statement.

