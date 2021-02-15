Bitcoin pulls back from brink of $50,000

Bitcoin pulls back from brink of $50,000Reuters | Singapore | Updated: 15-02-2021 08:05 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 08:05 IST
Cryptocurrencies slid during Asian trading hours on Monday, with bitcoin dropping more than 5%, as investors took profits from a record-breaking rally.
Bitcoin fell as much as 5.6% to $45,914 and rival cryptocurrency ethereum dropped more than 8% to $1,655. Both had hit record highs in recent days as the asset class gains more mainstream acceptance.
