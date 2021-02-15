BRIEF-Dubai Airport Passenger Traffic Down 70% To 25.9 MLN In 2020 - Operator

BRIEF-Dubai Airport Passenger Traffic Down 70% To 25.9 MLN In 2020 - OperatorReuters | Updated: 15-02-2021 10:20 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 10:10 IST
Dubai airport passenger traffic fell 70% to 25.9 mln in 2020
Dubai airport handled 2.19 mln passengers in December * Dubai airport handled 183,993 flights in 2020, down 51.4%
Dubai airport handled 49,603 flights in Q4, down 49.8% * Dubai airport handled 1,932,022 cargo tonnes in 2020, down 23.2%
Dubai airport handled 571,718 cargo tonnes in Q4, down 13.3%
