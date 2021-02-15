Left Menu

Normal life affected in Odisha due to 6-hour Congress bandh against fuel price rise

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 15-02-2021 12:01 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 11:55 IST
Normal life affected in Odisha due to 6-hour Congress bandh against fuel price rise
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Normal life was completelyaffected across Odisha on Monday due to a six-hour bandhcalled by the Congress in protest against fuel price rise.

Educational institutions remained closed, trainservices were affected and vehicles remained off the roads inthe bandh that began at 7 am.

No untoward incident, however, was reported from anydistrict, a Home Department official said.

Congress activists blocked national highways invarious parts of the state, including in the capitalBhubaneswar, leading to huge traffic jams.

Congress members led by MLA Suresh Routray staged a'rail roko' at Bhubaneswar railway station.

Air and bus travellers also faced a tough time inreaching their destinations due to the unavailability ofpublic transport.

Travellers suffered at bus terminuses as the AllOdisha Bus Owners' Association suspended passenger busservices across the state during the bandh hours.

As many as 25 platoons of police personnel weredeployed in the state capital to prevent any untowardincident.

''The bandh has been completely peaceful due to massivesupport from the people,'' Odisha Pradesh Congress Committeechief Niranjan Patnaik said.

He said that emergency services, including ambulance,milk vans and vehicles of media and examinees were exemptedfrom the purview of the bandh.

''The bandh was called to mount pressure on both thestate and central governments to reduce tax on petroleumproducts which will help in lowering the prices of petrol anddiesel,'' he said.

With vehicles remaining off the roads, many governmentemployees pedalled to their offices across the state includingBhubaneswar.

The main gates of state secretariat Lok Seva Bhavanwere closed at 10.15 am to prevent agitators from entering thepremises while employees used side gates for entry and exit, apolice officer said.

Congress workers offered chocolates to peopleventuring on the streets of Cuttack on their private vehiclesduring the bandh hours.

Paradip Port, however, functioned normally and itsloading and unloading operations were not affected by thebandh, an official said.

The ruling BJD neither supported nor opposed the bandhbut opposition BJP criticised the Congress for causing troubleto the people by enforcing the bandh.

''The Congress is facing an identity crisis and itcalled for the bandh to divert people's attention from itsinternal squabbles.

''The state government should also announce a reductionin VAT and opt for GST on petroleum products to bring down theprices of petrol and diesel,'' BJP MLA and the party's deputyleader in assembly, B C Sethi, said.

A litre of petrol costs Rs 89.69 in Bhubaneswar and alitre of diesel costs Rs 86.47.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Israel plans to reopen restaurants in March, restart tourism with Cyprus

Australia says Google, Facebook close to media pay deals

Lupin, Aurobindo units recall products in US market

Indiabulls Housing Fin to raise Rs 5,000 cr from securitisation in current quarter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bigbloc Construction Ltd. plant at full capacity; infra sector gets massive budget boost

Mumbai Maharashtra India, February 15 ANINewsVoir BSE NSE listed Bigbloc Construction Limited are leading manufacturers of building materials including AAC Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Blocks Fly Ash Bricks. Earlier, the company had informe...

Kerala CM inaugurates Gender Park campus after global meet on gender equality

Kozhikode Kerala India, February 15 ANIBusinessWire India The Gender Campus in Kozhikode, Kerala was inaugurated by Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan on February 14. The ceremony marked the functional launch of projects, programmes ...

Uttarakhand calamity: Three more bodies recovered, toll climbs to 53

Three more bodies were recovered on Monday from the flood-ravaged Tapovan tunnel, taking the toll in the glacial disaster in Uttarakhand to 53.The bodies were recovered this morning from the Adit tunnel at the NTPCs Tapovan-Vishnugad projec...

Toolkit document case: Nikita Jacob moves HC for transit bail

Advocate Nikita Jacob, accused ina case registered by Delhi police in connection with thetoolkit shared by climate activist Greta Thunberg overfarmers protest, approached the Bombay High Court on Mondayseeking transit anticipatory bail.A De...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021