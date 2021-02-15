Left Menu

Impetus celebrated a spectacular virtual Long Association Awards 2021

NEW DELHI, Feb. 15, 2021 PRNewswire -- Impetus Technologies India Pvt. Ltd., a software, products and services company focusing on creating powerful and intelligent enterprises, celebrated its first virtual Long Association Awards on Saturday, January 23, 2021.The ceremony recognized and felicitated employees associated for the past 5, 10 and 15 years with the Impetus Group.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-02-2021 16:53 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 16:40 IST
Impetus celebrated a spectacular virtual Long Association Awards 2021
Representative Picture Image Credit: Pixabay

Impetus Technologies (India) Pvt. Ltd., a software, products and services company focusing on creating powerful and intelligent enterprises, celebrated its first virtual Long Association Awards on Saturday, January 23, 2021.

The ceremony recognized and felicitated employees associated for the past 5, 10 and 15 years with the Impetus Group. The organization celebrates the remarkable achievements and association of its people bi-annually. This year the event also witnessed power-packed performance by the popular Bollywood singer, Shalmali Kholgade, who uplifted the entire event with her electrifying performance.

On this initiative, Praveen Kankariya, Founder & CEO, added, ''I congratulate our people for their trusted and invested tenure with the Impetus Group. Honoring their valuable association is a testament to the success stories, journey and memories built by us all over the years. The personal bonds created have been the bedrock of our continued success as a leader of technology.''Impetus has been consistently acknowledged for its employee-friendly work culture. The organization has bagged several awards in the past, including 'Asia's Dream Companies to Work For', 'Dream Employer of the Year' by the World HRD Congress' for the 6th consecutive year and ranked in the top 20 in 2020. They have also been recognized among 'Top 25 IT & IT-BPM India's Best Workplaces, 2019' and '2020 Working Mother & Avtar Best Companies for Women in India.'Sanjeev Agrawal, VP Operations & Human Empowerment, said, ''The association of our people is a matter of pride for us. Our people are our biggest asset. It is due to their persistence and a constant drive to excel that we have outperformed ourselves each year. I thank them for being our true ambassadors and the real game-changers. We will continue to build a workplace that will nurture innovation, encourage collaboration.''About Impetus Technologies India Pvt. Ltd.

Impetus Technologies is a software products and services company focused on creating powerful and intelligent enterprises. We specialize in Data Engineering and Cloud to provide solutions to Fortune 100 companies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Lupin, Aurobindo units recall products in US market

Israel plans to reopen restaurants in March, restart tourism with Cyprus

Australia says Google, Facebook close to media pay deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SGPC holds coronavirus screning camp for devotees to Nankana Sahib

A two-day coronavirus screening camp for devotees going to Nankana Sahib in Pakistan was organised by the SGPC in collaboration with the Health Department on Monday. A COVID-19 test has been made mandatory for devotees by the Pakistan Embas...

Japan extends economic recovery as exports, capex shake off COVID hit

Japans economy expanded more than expected in the fourth quarter, extending the recovery from its worst postwar recession thanks to a rebound in overseas demand that boosted exports and capital spending. But the recovery slowed from the thi...

Asa Butterfield shares vital info on Sex Education Season 3, know more on time jump

The Netflix viewers are wondering how Sex Education Season 3 will be different from the previous seasons. The production team already started working on Season 3 of Sex Education in September last amid coronavirus pandemic and global lockdo...

PM Modi to address NASSCOM event on Wednesday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the NASSCOM Technology and Leadership Forum NTLF on Wednesday via video conferencing. The 29th edition of NTLF is being organised from February 17 to 19 and it is the flagship event of the National ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021