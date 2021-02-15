Tech Mahindra to support IT transformation for Telefonica Germany/O2

Tech Mahindra on Monday announced a strategic partnership with Telefonica Germany/Oz to drive its end-to-end IT transformation. The tie-up will enable Telefonica Germany/O2 to deliver faster product launches and provide a more 'human-centred' experience to its customers in the mass market segment.

The company is a leading integrated telecommunications providers with 44 million mobile telephone lines and 2.3 million broadband lines. "Our large-scale IT transformation project is a key milestone for us in order to increase the reliability of our systems, improve our customer satisfaction, accelerate innovation and time-to-market as we move towards our 5G goal for consumers and business," said Mallik Rao, Chief Technology and Information Officer of Telefonica Germany/Oz.

In August 2020, Telefonica Germany/O2 had selected Tech Mahindra to drive its network and services operations in addition to developing use cases for 5G, artificial intelligence (Al) and machine learning technologies. Tech Mahindra is a 5.2 billion dollar company with 1.24 lakh professionals across 90 countries and serving 988global customers, including Fortune 500 companies.

(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)