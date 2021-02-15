Geojit Financial Services launches platform for small, mid-cap portfolio
The new platform called Lotusdew Prestige offers a basket of stocks that uses behavioural finance and AI to identify dominant market conviction using unconventional methods like MA analysis, earning surprises, order book wins, dividends, stock splits to spot small and mid-cap stocks, the company said in a statement.PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-02-2021 22:38 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 22:38 IST
Brokerage Geojit Financial Services has launched a new platform to offer a portfolio of small and mid-cap stocks selected on the basis of behavioural finance and thus having higher return potential. The new platform called Lotusdew Prestige offers a basket of stocks that uses behavioural finance and AI to identify dominant market conviction using unconventional methods like M&A analysis, earning surprises, order book wins, dividends, stock splits to spot small and mid-cap stocks, the company said in a statement. The new basket will have 80 per cent small-cap and the rest will be mid-cap covering several high-growth sectors such as pharma, software and consumer lending, among others.
Geojit said the new platform will be part of the its existing Smartfolios platform, and follows a tie up with Lotusdew, a Sebi and American SEC regulated entity.
