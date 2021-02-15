Left Menu

Geojit Financial Services launches platform for small, mid-cap portfolio

The new platform called Lotusdew Prestige offers a basket of stocks that uses behavioural finance and AI to identify dominant market conviction using unconventional methods like MA analysis, earning surprises, order book wins, dividends, stock splits to spot small and mid-cap stocks, the company said in a statement.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-02-2021 22:38 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 22:38 IST
Geojit Financial Services launches platform for small, mid-cap portfolio

Brokerage Geojit Financial Services has launched a new platform to offer a portfolio of small and mid-cap stocks selected on the basis of behavioural finance and thus having higher return potential. The new platform called Lotusdew Prestige offers a basket of stocks that uses behavioural finance and AI to identify dominant market conviction using unconventional methods like M&A analysis, earning surprises, order book wins, dividends, stock splits to spot small and mid-cap stocks, the company said in a statement. The new basket will have 80 per cent small-cap and the rest will be mid-cap covering several high-growth sectors such as pharma, software and consumer lending, among others.

Geojit said the new platform will be part of the its existing Smartfolios platform, and follows a tie up with Lotusdew, a Sebi and American SEC regulated entity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Israel plans to reopen restaurants in March, restart tourism with Cyprus

Lupin, Aurobindo units recall products in US market

Australia says Google, Facebook close to media pay deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

The World Health Organization listed AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, widening access in the developing world, while sources said the EU is in talks with Moderna on buying more vaccines.DEATHS AND INFECTIONS Eikon users, se...

Odisha govt urges Centre to withdraw NMA bylaws for Ekamra Kshetra temples

The Odisha government onMonday urged the Centre to withdraw the National MonumentsAuthority NMA draft bylaws for Ananta Basudev and Brahmeswartemples in Ekamra Kshetra here.The plea comes a week after the Centre rolled back thedraft regulat...

WRAPUP 10-Smaller protests in Myanmar as junta deploys more troops, armoured vehicles

Protesters in Myanmar kept up demands on Monday for the release of ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and an end to military rule despite the deployment of armoured vehicles and more soldiers on the streets. Suu Kyi, detained since a F...

WHO launches new tools for childhood cancer control programme

A suite of tools to help countries improve diagnosis and treatment of cancer among children is being released today by the World Health Organization, on International Childhood Cancer Day. The package includes a how-to guide for policy-make...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021