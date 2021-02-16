MP: Bus falls into canal, several passengers missing; rescue on

Many passengers are feareddrowned after a bus fell off a bridge into a canal near Patnavillage in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district on Tuesday morning,police and eye witnesses said.

District superintendent of police Pankaj Kumawat saidrescue operation was underway.

Sources said that at least 50 passengers weretravelling in the bus at the time of the incident whichoccurred around 8:30 AM.

According to eye witnesses, the bus has sank in thecanal and not visible now. It is feared that the bus was sweptaway in the water current.

At least seven persons swam to the banks of the canalwhile others are missing, they said.

Further details are awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)