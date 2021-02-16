Left Menu

German investor morale surges on shopping spree expectations

Investor morale in Germany rose beyond even the most optimistic forecast in February on expectations consumption will take off in the coming months, the ZEW economic research institute said on Tuesday, buoying the outlook for Europe's largest economy. The ZEW said its survey of investors' economic sentiment showed a rise to 71.2 points from 61.8 the previous month.

Reuters | Updated: 16-02-2021 15:53 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 15:53 IST
German investor morale surges on shopping spree expectations

Investor morale in Germany rose beyond even the most optimistic forecast in February on expectations consumption will take off in the coming months, the ZEW economic research institute said on Tuesday, buoying the outlook for Europe's largest economy.

The ZEW said its survey of investors' economic sentiment showed a rise to 71.2 points from 61.8 the previous month. A Reuters poll had pointed to a fall to 59.6, and the February reading surpassed even the highest forecast, of 68.0. "The financial market experts are optimistic about the future. They are confident that the German economy will be back on the growth track within the next six months," ZEW President Achim Wambach said in a statement.

"Consumption and retail trade in particular are expected to recover significantly, accompanied by higher inflation expectations," he added. A separate gauge of current conditions eased to -67.2 from -66.4 the previous month. That compared with a consensus forecast of -67.0 points.

The expectations rise boosted the euro. The Economy Ministry said on Monday lockdown measures to slow the spread of the new coronavirus in Germany will continue to weigh on the economy in the first quarter of 2021, but prospects for exporters are cautiously positive.

Chancellor Angela Merkel and the premiers of Germany's states agreed last Wednesday to extend restrictions to curb the spread of the coronavirus until March 7. German exports rose in December as solid trade with China and the United States helped the economy as it struggles to grow under the lockdown restrictions.

Last week, German conglomerate Thyssenkrupp raised its full-year outlook for the first time in nearly four years, and CEO Martina Merz said "we're noticing signs of an economic recovery". (Writing by Paul Carrel Editing by Caroline Copley)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Petition to bring back Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is close to half a million signatures

Miners, energy stocks lead UK stocks higher

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Asa Butterfield shares vital info on Sex Education Season 3, know more on time jump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Indian women's football team face Serbia on Wednesday in first of three FIFA friendlies

The Indian womens football team will kick off its preparations for the 2022 AFC Womens Asian Cup to be hosted by the country with an international friendly match against Serbia in Alanya, Turkey on Wednesday.The match against Serbia is the ...

No new fatality in 17 states and UTs; No fresh COVID-19 case in 6 of them in 24 hrs

New Delhi, Feb 16 PTI As many as 17 states and UTs have reported no COVID-19 death in the last 24 hours, while six of them have recorded no new case during the period, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.The recoveries have surged to ...

Fourteen states/UTs, including Rajasthan, Kerala, UP, MP and Bihar, administered 1st COVID dose to more than 70 pc healthcare workers: Govt.

Fourteen statesUTs, including Rajasthan, Kerala, UP, MP and Bihar, administered 1st COVID dose to more than 70 pc healthcare workers Govt....

At least 3 dead, 10 injured in North Carolina tornado

A tornado ripped through North Carolinas Brunswick County, killing at least three people and injuring 10 others in its trail of destruction, authorities said. The tornado hit just after midnight Tuesday in southeastern Brunswick County near...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021