Left Menu

Haseeb Drabu formally joins Air Works as independent director

Former Jammu and Kashmir finance minister Haseeb Drabu has formally joined aircraft maintenance provider Air Workss board as an independent director after getting all requisite government and regulatory approvals, said an official statement on Tuesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2021 16:20 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 15:58 IST
Haseeb Drabu formally joins Air Works as independent director
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Former Jammu and Kashmir finance minister Haseeb Drabu has formally joined aircraft maintenance provider Air Works's board as an independent director after getting all requisite government and regulatory approvals, said an official statement on Tuesday. ''Dr Haseeb A Drabu - noted economist and policy maker - was appointed to the Board of Directors of the MRO (maintenance, repair and overhaul) major in August 2020, subject to receipt of requisite government and regulatory approvals,'' said Air Works's statement. The statement said he has joined the company's board now as he has received all requisite approvals, including security clearance. Air Works is India's largest MRO provider. Its board has five members, including two independent directors. Apart from Drabu, it has Lt Gen (Retired) K J Singh as another independent director.

Apart from facilities in Hosur and Kochi, Air Works has a facility approved by Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in Mumbai for smaller aircraft (general aviation aircraft).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Petition to bring back Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is close to half a million signatures

Miners, energy stocks lead UK stocks higher

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Asa Butterfield shares vital info on Sex Education Season 3, know more on time jump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Indian women's football team face Serbia on Wednesday in first of three FIFA friendlies

The Indian womens football team will kick off its preparations for the 2022 AFC Womens Asian Cup to be hosted by the country with an international friendly match against Serbia in Alanya, Turkey on Wednesday.The match against Serbia is the ...

No new fatality in 17 states and UTs; No fresh COVID-19 case in 6 of them in 24 hrs

New Delhi, Feb 16 PTI As many as 17 states and UTs have reported no COVID-19 death in the last 24 hours, while six of them have recorded no new case during the period, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.The recoveries have surged to ...

Fourteen states/UTs, including Rajasthan, Kerala, UP, MP and Bihar, administered 1st COVID dose to more than 70 pc healthcare workers: Govt.

Fourteen statesUTs, including Rajasthan, Kerala, UP, MP and Bihar, administered 1st COVID dose to more than 70 pc healthcare workers Govt....

At least 3 dead, 10 injured in North Carolina tornado

A tornado ripped through North Carolinas Brunswick County, killing at least three people and injuring 10 others in its trail of destruction, authorities said. The tornado hit just after midnight Tuesday in southeastern Brunswick County near...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021