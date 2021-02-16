Left Menu

Unacademy acquires majority stake in TapChief

The company is backed by investors like Tiger Global, Dragoneer Investment Group, SoftBank Vision Fund 2, Facebook, General Atlantic, Sequoia India, SAIF Partners, Nexus Venture Partners, Steadview Capital, and Blume Ventures.Shashank Murali, co-founder and CEO of TapChief, said the companys mission has been to empower the modern Indian professional with access to a wide array of opportunities that enhance their career and growth.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2021 16:15 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 16:15 IST
Unacademy acquires majority stake in TapChief

Edtech major Unacademy on Tuesday announced acquisition of majority stake in professional networking platform TapChief.

As part of the deal, Unacademy will acquire a majority stake in TapChief, and enable the exit of all existing investors, a statement said. Unacademy said post the acquisition, TapChief will join the Unacademy Group with a valuation of Rs 100 crore. It, however, did not provide details about the quantum of stake acquired, the investors exiting and money invested by Unacademy. TapChief leverages a host of technology solutions to empower professionals to interact and learn from experts, work with businesses from across the world, and aggregate their personal brand online. It has more than 1.5 lakh registered professionals, who use the platform to collaborate with a number of experts from their chosen domains and take up short-term professional projects.

Founded in 2016 by Shashank Murali, Binay Krishna, and Arjun Krishna, TapChief also caters to over 150 enterprise customers across sectors such as education, FMCG, e-commerce and enterprise SaaS among others. In the past, the company has raised funding from Blume Ventures, Cred founder Kunal Shah, former Flipkart executive Mekin Maheshwari, Paytm, Aprameya Radhakrishna (TaxiForSure), 500 Startups and others.

''Our endeavour at Unacademy has always been to democratise education and make learning accessible and affordable for everyone. TapChief shares a similar ethos in a different space, as evident from the open community of professionals and learners they've created,'' Unacademy Group co-founder and CEO Gaurav Munjal said.

Unacademy Group consists of Unacademy, PrepLadder, Mastree, CodeChef, and Graphy. The company is backed by investors like Tiger Global, Dragoneer Investment Group, SoftBank Vision Fund 2, Facebook, General Atlantic, Sequoia India, SAIF Partners, Nexus Venture Partners, Steadview Capital, and Blume Ventures.

Shashank Murali, co-founder and CEO of TapChief, said the company's mission has been to empower the modern Indian professional with access to a wide array of opportunities that enhance their career and growth. ''We are excited to learn from the Unacademy team and carry forward our mission at a greater scale and fervour as part of the Unacademy Group,” he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Petition to bring back Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is close to half a million signatures

Miners, energy stocks lead UK stocks higher

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Asa Butterfield shares vital info on Sex Education Season 3, know more on time jump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NRIs eye southern realty for investment: Report

Non-resident Indians NRIs are increasingly showing interest in the southern markets, especially Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala, for real estate investments, with over 75 per cent of searches in these markets during 2020, according to a re...

Kalpataru to invest Rs 300 cr on new housing project in Mumbai

Real estate firm Kalpataru Ltd will invest Rs 300 crore to develop a housing project in Mumbai as part of its plan to expand the business and tap rising demand for residential properties.The 2.4-acre project Kalpataru Park Riviera at Panvel...

Belarusian police raids homes of journalists and human rights activists

Belarusian security forces searched the homes of journalists and human rights activists in several cities across the country on Tuesday, intensifying a crackdown on mass protests against veteran President Alexander Lukashenko. Police search...

N. Korean hackers tried to steal Pfizer vaccine know-how, lawmaker says

South Koreas intelligence agency has said North Korea attempted to steal information on coronavirus vaccines and treatments by hacking Pfizer Inc , a lawmaker briefed by the agency said on Tuesday. Digital espionage targeting health bodies,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021