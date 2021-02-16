Left Menu

Axis Bank, promoter United India Insurance settle cases of alleged disclosure lapses with Sebi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2021 17:49 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 17:06 IST
Axis Bank, promoter United India Insurance settle cases of alleged disclosure lapses with Sebi
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Axis Bank and its promoter United India Insurance Company have settled with regulator Sebi cases of alleged disclosure lapses and have paid more than Rs 51.5 lakh as total settlement amount.

The matter pertained to alleged lapses in disclosures with respect to change in promoter's shareholding in the private lender. The entities were alleged to have violated Prohibition of Insider Trading (PIT) norms, as per two separate settlement orders passed on Monday.

An investigation by Sebi found that during October 1, 2017 to September 30, 2018 period, the value of trades by United India Insurance Company in the securities of Axis Bank on each trading day was more than Rs 10 lakh.

The promoter was required to make disclosures about such transactions to the private lender within two working days as required under PIT norms.

However, in five instances, the said disclosures were made by United India Insurance Company to the lender with a delay of 10-17 days, Sebi noted.

Besides, Axis Bank was required to disclose the same to the stock exchanges within two trading days of the receipt of the disclosure from the promoter.

''However, the same was disclosed by the applicant to the stock exchange only on October 16, 2020, only with a delay of 1,072 -1,080 days,'' Sebi said.

In December 2020, the regulator had issued notices of summary settlement to the entities, intimating that the proceedings may be settled on filing of settlement applications and remittance of settlement amounts of Rs 41,43,750 by Axis Bank and Rs 10,13,906 by United India Insurance Company.

Accordingly, the entities filed settlement applications with the regulator proposing ''to settle without admitting or denying the findings of fact and conclusions of law.'' The entities remitted their respective settlement charges on January 27, 2021.

TRENDING

Petition to bring back Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is close to half a million signatures

Miners, energy stocks lead UK stocks higher

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Asa Butterfield shares vital info on Sex Education Season 3, know more on time jump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Germany rejects French request to supply troops for combat missions in Sahel

Germany will not send troops into additional military missions in the Sahel region, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Tuesday, rejecting French requests for a German engagement in combat operations against Islamist militants.Germany is pa...

India detects South African, Brazilian COVID variants

India has detected both the South African and Brazilian coronavirus variants and people returning from those countries may be tested more aggressively, health officials said on Tuesday.The South African variant was detected in four people l...

Dutch coronavirus curfew shot down by court in blow to government

The Dutch governments coronavirus policy was dealt a serious blow on Tuesday when a court ordered it to scrap a controversial night-time curfew meant to limit the spread of COVID-19.The court in The Hague said the measure lacked proper lega...

NTPC starts disbursing compensation for deceased workers at Tapovan project

State-run power giant NTPC on Tuesday said it has started disbursal of compensation to families of workers at its Tapovan project who lost their lives due to the flash flood in Uttarakhand earlier this month. The first cheque of Rs 20 lakh ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021