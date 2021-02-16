Left Menu

NTPC starts disbursing compensation for deceased workers at Tapovan project

While the Tapovan team has accelerated completion of all modalities to fast-track distribution of compensation, the company has decided to hand over compensation from its end to the families of its deceased workers as per ex-gratia list released by the state government.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2021 18:36 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 18:00 IST
Rescue operations in tunnel in Tapovan Image Credit: ANI

State-run power giant NTPC on Tuesday said it has started disbursal of compensation to families of workers at its Tapovan project who lost their lives due to the flash flood in Uttarakhand earlier this month. The first cheque of Rs 20 lakh was handed over to Vimala Devi, wife of late Narendra Ji of Tapovan Vihar on February 15, a company statement said. A team from NTPC, led by Tapovan project head R P Ahirwar, visited Vimala Devi at her house on Monday. While the Tapovan team has accelerated completion of all modalities to fast-track distribution of compensation, the company has decided to hand over compensation from its end to the families of its deceased workers as per ex-gratia list released by the state government. Meanwhile, rescue operation at the site was on in full swing for the ninth consecutive day with extensive coordinated work being carried out by multiple agencies including NTPC to reach those trapped in the tunnel at the site. While dedicated teams from NTPC are managing the entire rescue operation behind the scene by assisting the rescue teams, the company airlifted machinery, including high-end submersible slush removal pumps, to fast-track the operation. The Tapovan project had stood like a rock against the tsunami like flood and bore the brunt of nature's fury. In the process, the barrage of the project saved many villages downstream from being swept away. NTPC further said it has set up a workforce at the Tapovan site to coordinate with the administration and gather all required information about every missing worker.

