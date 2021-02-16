MP: Flight makes emergency landing in Indore after windshield crack

An IndiGo airlines flight fromIndore on Tuesday had to make an emergency landing at DeviAhilyabai Holkar Airport here after a crack was detected inthe windshield of the aircraft, an official said.

The Chennai-bound flight with 100 passengers departedfrom the airport at 3.41 pm, and within four minutes the airtraffic control (ATC) received a message from the aircraftabout a crack in the windshield, airport director AryamaSanyal said.

At the time, the aircraft was 25 nautical miles awayfrom Indore, the official said.

Arrangements were subsequently made for an emergencylanding and the flight landed safely at 4.03 pm, she said.

An alternate aircraft is being arranged by the airlinefor Chennai-bound passengers from Indore, she added.

