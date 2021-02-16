Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2021 20:01 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 20:01 IST
Business briefs

Online platform Hospido on Tuesday said it has forayed into the home care segment for cancer patients across India. With a team of nurses having expertise in handling cancer patients, the company aims to provide doctor-driven treatment from the comfort of the patient's home, Hospido said in a statement.

''Our capable team of expert patient coaches and nurses, backed by our strong telemedicine capabilities will enable a higher level of independence and dedicated services to cancer patients and caregivers'', Hospido Founder Karan Chopra said.

With clinical excellence and safety of the highest order, there can be no better location than one's home for patient-centric care, he added. * * * * ** * ** ** * * Ashok Leyland acquires 26 pc stake in PSEPL for Rs 18.66 cr * Hinduja flagship firm Ashok Leyland on Tuesday said it has acquired 26 per cent stake in Prathama Solarconnect Energy Pvt Ltd (PSEPL) for Rs 18.66 crore.

The acquisition has been carried out for a cash consideration of Rs 10 per share of PSEPL, which is engaged in the solar power generation business, the commercial vehicles maker said in a regulatory filing.

Explaining the rationale of the acquisition, Ashok Leyland said it is an ''investment for purchase of solar power at subsidised rate under group captive scheme''.

The acquisition would fall within related party transactions as the company is a shareholder of PSEPL, it added. PTI AKT RKL SHWSHW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

