Left Menu

FOREX-Dollar hits 4-month high against yen as yields jump on inflation bets

The dollar advanced on Wednesday, hitting a four-month high against the yen as U.S. bond yields jumped on the prospects of further economic recovery and a possible acceleration in inflation.

Reuters | Updated: 17-02-2021 06:43 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 06:43 IST
FOREX-Dollar hits 4-month high against yen as yields jump on inflation bets

The dollar advanced on Wednesday, hitting a four-month high against the yen as U.S. bond yields jumped on the prospects of further economic recovery and a possible acceleration in inflation. Bitcoin held firm, a day after the cryptocurrency hit $50,000 for the first time, bringing its total market capitalisation to more than $900 billion, as traders bet on its further acceptance among major companies.

The dollar's index against six other major currencies jumped back to 90.681, from a three-week low of 90.117 hit on Tuesday. Boosting the dollar was soaring U.S. bond yields, with the 10-year yield rising to 1.331% from around 1.20% at the end of last week.

"The move up in yields has been driven by increasing inflationary concerns amid a rise in energy prices along with the prospect of a big U.S. fiscal stimulus and the global recovery entering a more solid stage as vaccine roll out lead to the reopening of economies," said Rodrigo Catril, senior FX strategist at National Australia Bank in Sydney. The yen, which is sensitive to U.S. yields, reacted the most with the dollar jumping to a four-month high of 106.225 yen. It last stood at 106.13 yen.

"I think the dollar's downtrend is over. At the start of the year, speculators were betting on a fall in the dollar below 100 yen. They seem to have abandoned such a view now," said Yukio Ishizuki, senior strategist at Daiwa Securities. The euro slipped slightly to $1.2085 though its fall was less pronounced due to its gains earlier on Tuesday following strong German economic sentiment data.

The New York Federal Reserve's Empire State manufacturing report released on Tuesday offered an upbeat economic picture, with a rise in its "prices paid index" stoking fear of faster inflation. That optimism was echoed by St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, who told CNBC that U.S. financial conditions were "generally good," and that inflation was likely to heat up this year.

San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly, however, said pressures on inflation are still downward, pushing against critics warning low interest rates and government spending could overheat the U.S. economy and spark high inflation. "Her comments are not resonating with market players preoccupied with inflation at this point," said Daiwa's Ishizuki.

The positive mood on the economic outlook is underpinning risk-sensitive currencies. The British pound held firm at $1.3863, having reached its highest level since April 2018 on Tuesday. Against the euro, the pound traded at its highest level since early May at 87.07 pence per euro.

The Australian dollar stood at $0.7734, down slightly but still not far from Tuesday's one-month high of $0.7805. The offshore Chinese yuan also stepped back after hitting a 2-1/2-year high of 6.4010 per dollar and last stood at 6.4269 .

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

Australia's political opposition to support Facebook, Google legislation -sources

Adidas plans to sell struggling Reebok brand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Olympics-Shimane prefecture mulls pulling out of torch relay -Kyodo

Japans Shimane prefecture is considering pulling out of the Olympic torch relay due to its dissatisfaction with the central government and Tokyos handling of COVID-19 containment measures, Kyodo News reported on Wednesday. The possible boyc...

Tennis-Barty's bid for home success ends in quarter-final defeat

World number one Ash Bartys bid to become the first homegrown Australian Open champion since 1978 ended in a 1-6 6-3 6-2 quarter-final defeat to Karolina Muchova on Tuesday.The Czech 25th seed rallied after a lengthy medical timeout in the ...

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

Google on Tuesday announced the general availability of a new feature that allows Workspace admins to define specific audiences for link sharing in Google Drive. Previously, the feature was available in beta.Target audiences allow admins to...

Texas freeze hits northern Mexico with $2.7 billion blackout

Factories across parts of northern Mexico on Tuesday reported 2.7 billion in losses from blackouts that extended to a second day on limited natural gas supplies from Texas, where a rare winter freeze has left millions of users without light...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021