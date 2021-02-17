AIM Launches SKILLUP, India’s Biggest Data Science Education Fair

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India – Business Wire IndiaSKILLUP 2021, India’s largest and first-of-its-kind Virtual education fair exclusively for Data Science and AI enthusiasts, is scheduled to be held on 22 & 23 April, 2021. Brought to you by Analytics India Magazine, SKILLUP will host more than 20 universities and institutes showcasing their courses and certificate programs.

The two-day virtual fair is expected to attract over 3,000 prospective learners and professionals looking to upskill and get certification in the field of analytics and data science.

The attendees at SKILLUP 2021 will get to interact with the representatives of several institutes, colleges and universities in a virtual setting. It will also host informative sessions on various analytics and data science certificates and graduate programs offered by premier institutes, foreign universities and leading industry players.

The edu-fair will offer actionable insights into program features, benefits, curriculum, faculty credentials, capstone projects, job opportunities, placement assistance, and more.

The fair will bring together data science programs covering various facets of the industry — management skills, marketing, finance, data science languages, tools, frameworks and more.

SKILLUP 2021 will showcase various courses and certification programs such as Master of Business Administration, Post Graduate Program, Post Graduate Certificate, PG Diploma, Master of Technology/Science, Bachelor of Technology/Science in Business Analytics, Data Analytics, Data Engineering, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Cloud Computing, Data Security, Biostatistics and more.

The Edu-fair will also host more than 20 hours of information sessions, virtual exhibit booths, knowledge talks, data science workshops, quizzes and contests for a comprehensive engagement and interaction with the attendee.

SKILLUP will let the participants connect virtually with the experts, have one to one interactions with top data science education providers and discover opportunities in the data science domain. It will provide information about scholarships, placement opportunities and success stories of the alumni.

The edu-fair aims to provide a detailed guide on the various courses offered by various data science institutes and apply for top programmes in data science, AI and analytics according to one’s needs. It will also let fellow data science learners and professionals explore opportunities in the field.

Bhasker Gupta, Founder & CEO, Analytics India Magazine said, “With SKILLUP we aim to bring India’s largest and first of a kind education fair exclusively for data science and AI professionals. It will address the gap between data science learners and education providers to help them get clarity on the data science career path and follow their dreams. We aim to provide a platform for attendees to discover opportunities in the data science field by pursuing certifications, part-time and full-time courses in AI and data science.” Registration for the limited seats at SKILLUP 2021 is free and open now. To register, follow this link.

About Analytics India Magazine Founded in 2012, Analytics India Magazine has since been dedicated to passionately championing and promoting the analytics ecosystem in India. It chronicles the technological progress in the space of analytics, artificial intelligence, data science, big data by highlighting the innovations, players in the field, challenges shaping the future, through the promotion and discussion of ideas and thoughts by smart, ardent, action-oriented individuals who want to change the world.

Analytics India Magazine has been a pre-eminent source of news, information and analysis for the Indian analytics ecosystem by covering opinions, analysis and insights on the key breakthroughs and developments in data-driven technologies as well as highlighting how they are being leveraged for future impact.

With a dedicated editorial staff and a network of more than 250 expert contributors, AIM’s stories are targeted at futurists, AI researchers, Data science entrepreneurs, analytics aficionados and technophiles.

