Lupin launches Posaconazole delayed-release tablets

Drug major Lupin on Wednesday said it has launched Posaconazole delayed-release tablets, used for prevention of invasive aspergillus and candida infections in patients at high risk due to low level of immunity.

Posaconazole delayed-release tablet is generic equivalent of Noxafil delayed-release tablet, of Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.

In a regulatory filing, Lupin Ltd announced launch of Posaconazole delayed-release tablets, 100 mg, after its alliance partner AET Pharma US Inc. (part of Tiefenbacher Group) received an approval for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) from the United States Food and Drug Administration''.

Quoting IQVIA moving annual total (MAT) data for December 2020, Lupin said Posaconazole delayed-release tablets, 100 mg, had estimated annual sales of USD 186 million in the US.

Shares of Lupin were trading 1.71 per cent lower at Rs 1,077.05 apiece on BSE.

