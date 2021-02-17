ICICI Lombard partners with Flipkart to offer 'Hospicash' benefit to consumers

E-commerce company Flipkart has partnered with ICICI Lombard to offer 'Group SafeGuard'insurance, a group insurance policy to its consumers.

Compared to the standard indemnity health insurance policies, Group SafeGuard is a benefit offering that allows consumers to avail a payout for each day of hospitalization, a joint statement said on Wednesday.

The fixed daily amount enables consumers to pay for incidental medical or emergency expenses, it said.

''The insurance is affordably priced, paperless, and flexible; covering both accidental hospitalizations or planned surgeries/treatment'', the statement said.

With daily cash benefits starting from Rs 500,'Hospicash' benefit under Group SafeGuard insurance will provide cover to Flipkart consumers, it was stated.

