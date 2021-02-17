GINSERV Launches Gincelerator 2.0 with 18 Startups

BENGALURU, India, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- India's technology business incubator GINSERV launched Gincelerator 2.0 with 18 Startups. Inaugurating the midlevel health tech, medtech and edtech Startups' take-off stage programme, Director of Department of Electronics, IT & BT and Managing Director of KITS Meena Nagaraj said, ''Karnataka government's policies are aimed at giving access to deep technology. Karnataka makes it happen and that is why 7 unicorns were born during difficult period of COVID-19 pandemic.'' (A unicorn is a term used in venture capital industry to describe a privately held Startup company with a value of over $ 1 billion)''Karnataka is the first state to formulate engineering research and development policy, and this is because of our innovative ways of making policies to encourage innovation. Bangalore is number-one tech city with 8.5% growth while international average is 6.2%,'' Meena Nagaraj explained.

Kapil Khandelwal, a well-known investor in health tech companies, was the keynote speaker on healthcare investment. ''Healthcare is impactful and during the pandemic, $150 mission funding was raised for the Statrups,'' he revealed. ''We are biotech power house and Karnataka is most attaractive investment destination,'' said Khandelwal, who is managing partner in Toro Finserv LLP and Director in EquNev Capital Private Limited.

One usually attributes Startups with youngsters and their ideas. But SK Dixit, who is just short of 60 years and he is a Startup founder and CEO of wearable diagnostic devices company. His innovation - wearable ECG device- Heartwear is in the market.

Gincelerator 2.0 will nurture 18 Startups from all over India, even though majority of them are from Bangalore. The accelerator program has been designed with the support of National Science Technology Entrepreneurship Development Board (NSTEDB) and Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India. Each of the 18 startups will be eligible for Startup Kit worth INR 25 Lakh. As many as 100 startups had submitted applications of which 18 were selected based on various parameters.

Girish Hiremath, COO, GINSERV, said, ''GINCELERATOR 2.0 is conceived to accelerate the growth and scale of Tech start-ups sustainably stronger and faster by providing access to mentors, industry experts, investors, and pilot access to potential customers. GINSERV being part the Mysuru-based JSS Group Institutions with its strong presence in Education, Medical and Healthcare space, can unlock huge opportunities for the Tech Start-ups form these sectors.''18 Startups in Gincelerator 2.0 programmeApoMind IncAhmedabadEducation TechnologyPRStudustry Learning Pvt LtdAurangabadEducation TechnologyMVPArivu Learning Pvt LtdBangaloreEducation TechnologyPRSpenroit Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

BangaloreEducation TechnologyPRHouse of Brilliance Ventures LLPGuwahatiEducation TechnologyMVPSnehix Tech Private LimitedBangaloreEducation TechnologyMVPvCura Wellness Solutions (P) LtdAhmedabadHealth TechnologyPRVelectron Labs Pvt. LtdBangaloreHealth TechnologyMVPSuchandra Technologies Private LimitedBangaloreHealth TechnologyMVPBirthVenue Growth Solutions Private LimitedFaridabadHealth TechnologyPRLambdaBlocksHyderabadHealth TechnologyPREskinDoctor Healthtech Private LimitedMUMBAIHealth TechnologyMVPNesa Medtech Pvt LtdBangaloreMedical Technology (Device)MVPEssen Shimmer Medical TechnologiesBangaloreMedical Technology (Device)MVPCarbon Hubs Private LimitedBangaloreMedical Technology (Device)PRNautilus Hearing Solutions Pvt .Ltd.

HubliMedical Technology (Device)PROrca MedBangaloreMedical Technology (Device)MVPSIAMAF HealthcareBangaloreMedical Technology (Device)MVPAbout GINSERVGlobal INcubation SERVices (GINSERV), is a state-of-the-art Technology Business Incubator (TBI) and was established in 2010 with the vision of nurturing tech start-ups to reach their true potential. GINSERV is a brainchild of JSS Mahavidyapeetha (JSS MVP), Mysore, one of India's largest educational organizations in India. GINSERV is one of the recognised TBIs by Department of Science and Technology (DST) and National Science Technology Entrepreneurship Development Board, (NSTEDB), Govt. of India.

Over 150 Tech Start-ups have graduated from GINSERV, till now and have raised over Rs. 1000 Crs. of funding for their businesses. These Start-ups have also been instrumental in generating employment for over 5000 while at GINSERV.

For more details, please visit: https://www.ginserv.in/Photo : https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1439804/GINSERV__GINCELERATOR_2_0__Launch.jpg PWRPWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)