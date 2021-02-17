Left Menu

UAE regulator lifts safety ban on Boeing 737 MAX jet

Reuters | Updated: 17-02-2021 19:42 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 19:42 IST
UAE regulator lifts safety ban on Boeing 737 MAX jet

The United Arab Emirates civil aviation authority has authorised Boeing 737 MAX planes to resume flying, state news agency WAM said on Wednesday.

The plane was grounded globally in March 2019 after two fatal crashes in five months killed 346 people. Emirati carrier flydubai is a major buyer of the jet. The United States lifted its ban in November, and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) lifted its ban last month.

"Lifting the ban on the plane is a result of intensive efforts by the authority's technical committee which evaluated all the technical requirements from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration, Boeing and the European Aviation Safety Agency," said Saif al-Suwaidi, director general of the UAE's General Civil Aviation Authority.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

When will Honor Band 6 launch in India? Here's everything we know so far

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

RINL can take up real-estate development on over 7K acres of Vizag steel plant's unused land instead of selling it:CM

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday suggested that theRashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited could take up real-estatedevelopment on over 7,000 acres of unused land belonging tothe Visakhapatnam Steel Plant instead of se...

#MeToo: Shameful that crime against women happening in land of Mahabharata, Ramayana, says court

It is shameful that incidents of crime and violence against women are happening in a country where epics such as Mahabarata and Ramayana were written around the theme of respect for women, a Delhi court said on Wednesday.Additional Chief Me...

U'khand disaster: ITBP-DRDO team reaches artificial lake site

A joint team of the ITBP and DRDO on Wednesday reached a high-altitude artificial lake in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand that is suspected to have been formed after the recent flash floods.The lake is created at a place called Murenda whic...

News Corp signs news partnership deal with Google

News Corp said on Wednesday it had signed a three-year partnership with Alphabet Incs Google to sell its news products for Googles curated news platform....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021