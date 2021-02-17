Left Menu

Spain in talks with Gulf sovereign funds on investing in EU recovery projects

The Spanish government is eager to get local and foreign private investors to co-invest in the projects approved, Gonzalez Laya said. She mentioned United Arab Emirates' Mubadala sovereign wealth fund - already owner of stakes in Spanish oil company Cepsa and gas pipeline operator Enagas, Qatar's QIA, a main shareholder in Iberdrola and Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF).

Reuters | Updated: 17-02-2021 19:45 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 19:45 IST
Spain in talks with Gulf sovereign funds on investing in EU recovery projects

Spain is in talks with sovereign wealth funds from several Gulf countries on them co-investing in projects financed by European aid in order to leverage the initial investment, Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya said on Wednesday. "They are very interested in projects of decarbonisation, digitalisation and modernisation of our productive structure at a time when Spain is entering this process of transforming its economy," she said during a video-call with foreign correspondents based in Spain.

So far, the only condition on these investments under consideration is job creation in Spain, a senior official with knowledge of the management of the EU recovery plan told Reuters. The Gulf sovereign funds are "good connoisseurs of Spain and good investors," Gonzalez Laya added.

Spain will receive one of the biggest slices of European recovery funds in the coming years, up to 140 billion euros ($170 billion) of which about half will be in the form of grants. Through co-investment from private investors and sovereign funds, the Spanish government expects to increase the impact the funds will have on the economy.

The projects eligible for the Next Generation, as the rescue fund is dubbed, have to meet investment criteria such as modernising the administration or sustainability. The Spanish government is eager to get local and foreign private investors to co-invest in the projects approved, Gonzalez Laya said.

She mentioned United Arab Emirates' Mubadala sovereign wealth fund - already owner of stakes in Spanish oil company Cepsa and gas pipeline operator Enagas, Qatar's QIA, a main shareholder in Iberdrola and Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF). Last year, the government passed a decree giving it a veto on acquisition of stakes bigger than 10% in Spanish companies it deems 'strategic'. Gonzalez Laya said this veto is "compatible" with the search for foreign investors.

Gonzalez Laya is also seeking to increase Spanish companies' investment in the Gulf countries, particularly in infrastructure development. Spain's former king Juan Carlos was an active supporter of commercial relations between Spain and Arab Gulf countries. Since August, the father of the current Spanish head of state has lived in the UAE to distance the monarchy from questions about his financial situation. ($1 = 0.8310 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

When will Honor Band 6 launch in India? Here's everything we know so far

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 6-Tokyo Olympic committee to select woman as new chief after sexist comments furore - NHK

The Tokyo 2020 organising committee will ask Japans Olympics Minister Seiko Hashimoto - a woman who competed in seven Games as a skater and a cyclist - to be its new president following the resignation of the former head over sexist comment...

FACTBOX-Key policy points in Italy PM Draghi's maiden speech to Senate

New Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi unveiled his policy programme in his maiden speech to the upper house Senate on Wednesday ahead of a mandatory confirmation vote he is expected to win comfortably.Following are some of the main policy...

RINL can take up real-estate development on over 7K acres of Vizag steel plant's unused land instead of selling it:CM

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday suggested that theRashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited could take up real-estatedevelopment on over 7,000 acres of unused land belonging tothe Visakhapatnam Steel Plant instead of se...

#MeToo: Shameful that crime against women happening in land of Mahabharata, Ramayana, says court

It is shameful that incidents of crime and violence against women are happening in a country where epics such as Mahabarata and Ramayana were written around the theme of respect for women, a Delhi court said on Wednesday.Additional Chief Me...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021