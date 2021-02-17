Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-02-2021 20:08 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 20:08 IST
Four held for assaulting traffic constable

Four members of the transgender community have been arrested for attacking a traffic constable after he stopped the auto-rickshaw they were travelling in for exceeding passenger limit, an official said.

The incident took place on Cheda Nagar Subway in suburban Ghatkopar on Tuesday evening when the accused were travelling in an auto rickshaw.

Constable Vinod Sonawane stopped them as only three passengers can travel in an auto rickshaw and sought to fine the driver by issuing a digital `chalan’ (fine receipt).

The accused got angry and roughed up the constable in the middle of the road while the driver fled from the spot, Senior Inspector Suhas Kamble of Pant Nagar police station said.

The incident was recorded in a CCTV camera, he said, adding that local police rushed to the spot and arrested the four accused, all residents of Netaji Nagar in Ghatkopar.

They were booked under IPC section 353 (Assault on public servant), inspector Kamble said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

