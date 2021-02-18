Vietnam's Nghi Son refinery restarts after blackout

Vietnam's Nghi Son refinery is being restarted after a shutdown last Friday because of a blackout, a company source with direct knowledge of the matter said.

"The refinery will be fully operational in about 10 days," the source said on Thursday, adding that the shutdown had not caused any damage.

Also Read: Vietnam reports 28 new COVID-19 infections, tally at 1,911 cases

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)