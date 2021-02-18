Left Menu

AI-based platform SAHI to help industry find skilled gig workers

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2021 13:51 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 13:51 IST
SAHI, an artificial intelligence-based platform that would help the industry meet the rising demand ofskilled gig workers, was launched on Thursday.

Code on Social Security 2020 defines gig worker as a person who performs work or participates in a work arrangement and earns from such activities outside of traditional employer-employee relationship.

''SAHI, a B2B2C (Business-to-Business-to-Consumer) gig platform was launched today. The platform is backed by LabourNet, and leverages their experience of connecting over 1 million workers to jobs across 28 sectors in 28 states and union territories over the last decade,'' SAHI said in a statement.

SAHI, powered by India’s largest pre-vetted contingent workforce, will make it easy for organisations looking to hire talent on a task-basis.

''Workers require a platform that will protect their employment rights, help them access better wages and benefits, and help them transition from a ‘job-mind’ to a more entrepreneurial ‘business-mind’. SAHI is built to drive this change,'' Gayathri Vasudevan, Chairperson, LabourNet Services, said.

The platform’s AI-enabled job-matching, AI-task allocation, and performance management will drive smarter, more productive and more accountable execution with an ‘outcome-based’ engagement model, SAHI said.

It will support business models that include a significant number of gig-workers, help organisations become cost-efficient, increase productivity and revenues, and enable faster go-to-market strategies.

ASSOCHAM has predicted that India’s gig economy would grow at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 17 per cent to USD 455 billion by 2024.

The pandemic will further push more traditional workers towards the gig working culture in the country. Increasingly, organisations are also shrinking in size, outsourcing non-core activities on a contractual basis, SAHI added.

''For India’s working-age population of over 500 million, the gig model can be a powerful agent of change. Upskilled and re-skilled workers can easily meet the industry’s demand. A gig worker can take up new gig jobs across industries, diversify their income, and become financially independent,'' Vasudevan said.

''A lot of our efforts at LabourNet have been around harnessing this potential and enabling millions of gig-entrepreneurs to grow their daily wages from Rs 200 to Rs 2,000,'' she added.

With several unprecedented changes at workplaces in Corporate India, industries have an urgent need for skilled workers.

SAHI’s pool of 5,00,000 pre-vetted workers is the largest talent-bank of its kind in the country, and promises to provide industry-ready gig-talent for companies to hire or engage on a pay-per-task model, the statement said.

Companies can reduce costs and save time by partnering with SAHI for hiring and managing the workforce, and direct their focus where it’s needed the most, on core tasks and business growth.

According to Deep Mukherjee, CEO, SAHI, the platform is created to change the way India gets work done.

LabourNet has trained and skilled 10 lakh candidates, assessed and placed 15 lakh candidates across 28 states and union territories in India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

